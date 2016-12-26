Review of the year in Kent: Part Three (July-September)

Lorry drivers on the M20 none

We cast an eye over a remarkable 12 months which has shaken the political system and deprived us of our heroes

To call 2016 the most remarkable year in living memory would surely not be too much of an exaggeration.

A sad 12 months for many as beloved celebrities passed away at an alarming rate, one could also claim it was the year of true underdog stories.

Be that Leicester City defying 5,000/1 odds and winning the Premier League, to Donald Trump’s remarkable transformation from bumbling reality star to leader of the free world.

The White House changeover was of course not the only seismic politic movement either, as Britain voted to leave the European Union, masterminded, some would argue, by Kent’s own Nigel Farage.

Questions will remain as to how relevant his party will continue to be now it has achieved its primary aim, but the influence of Ukip and Mr Farage in particular, on 2016 and our future cannot be disputed.

In our other major election, a slightly less frantic and divisive one, it would be fair to say, Kent voted in a new police and crime commissioner this year who, thus far at least, has attracted far less of a storm than his predecessor.

Elsewhere in the county we saw the green light given to two major road infrastructure projects, chaos on the rails, more ups and downs in the sagas of Dreamland and Manston airport and a number of Olympic heroes emerge amid a myriad of other stories that dominated national, as well as local headlines.

Quite how 2017 will top it in terms of drama remains to be seen, though a slightly calmer 12 months might not be such a bad thing.

July

The month began with the seemingly annual resignation of Mr Farage - only for him to return again weeks later - while a year on from chaos on the county’s roads following the implementation of Operation Stack, the government announced its preferred site for a £250m lorry park “the size of Disneyland” at the start of July.

Campaigners fumed and threatened to take legal action after then-transport secretary Patrick McLoughlin confirmed the park, capable of holding some 3,600 trucks, would be build at Stanford West, near junction 11 of the M20.

Work could even begin as early as next summer.

Indeed later that month we were reminded of the woes of last year as thousands of drivers were left queuing at the Port of Dover in the sweltering heat for 14 hours due to a lack of staffing on the part of the border authorities.

It was outlined as one of the first tests for new prime minister Theresa May, who appointed a number of Kent MPs to key roles in her cabinet - most notably promoting Ashford’s Damian Green to work and pensions secretary, switching Tunbridge Wells’ Greg Clark from communities to business secretary and retaining Michael Fallon of Sevenoaks as defence secretary.

Boris Johnson was appointed foreign secretary, and with it handed the keys to Sevenoaks estate Chevening House - though there have been no reported sightings as yet of the former London mayor at the Kent residence.

Referendum tensions boiled over in Bromley as Ukip councillor, Terence Nathan, was widely condemned for comments claiming it was “time to start killing” people who voted to remain in the EU - he later said his comments were to be taken with “a pinch of salt”.

Elsewhere, plans were revealed for Ashford, Dover, Shepway, Thanet and Canterbury to merge into a ‘super council’ while live exports returned to Ramsgate.

August

A month after holding onto his job as defence secretary, the Sevenoaks MP became Sir Michael Fallon after he was made a Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath as part of the Resignation Honours of the outgoing prime minister David Cameron.

Kent’s Olympians strutted their stuff at the Rio Games, with stand-out county performances being Ashford rower Tom Ransley, who won gold in the men’s coxed eight, Orpington’s Dina Asher-Smith, who took bronze in the women’s relay, and the women’s hockey team, featuring a host of Kent players, who defied the odds to win gold over the Netherlands.

Closer to home, Bryan Adams rocked the Spitfire Ground in Canterbury and police and crime commissioner Matthew Scott said he’d fight for more funding after it was revealed a third of officers’ time was spent dealing with mental health issues.

Meanwhile, Dreamland was saved after a deal was struck with creditors, but the Margate park continued to endure a tough time for the remainder of 2016, with its chief executive stepping down later in the month.

The biggest collapse of the year, though, came on the M20 after a footbridge dramatically fell onto the motorway after being hit by a lorry.

Thankfully there were no casualties after a motorcyclist’s miraculous escape but the impact of the crash was felt for weeks as the motorway was completely closed in both directions across two busy weekends as highways teams worked around the clock to clean up and repair the damage.

Elsewhere, there were calls for the mayor of Dover, Neil Rix, to resign after he was caught on camera sniffing a white substance in a toilet cubicle.

September

Just weeks after the collapse of the footbridge, there was another big bang in Kent as the Grain A Power Station was dramatically demolished, while Swale MP Gordon Henderson returned to work after suffering severe burns in a freak bonfire accident.

Jeremy Corbyn was in Ramsgate prior to being re-elected as Labour leader, where he outlined a £30bn investment plan for the south east if he was to get into Number 10 - claims laughed off by local Tory MP Craig Mackinlay.

Elsewhere in politics, former Rochester schoolgirl and south east MEP Diane James was elected the new leader of Ukip - but incredibly lasted only 18 days in the job before stepping down, with Nigel Farage taking over once more as interim leader.

Meanwhile, controversial plans to lift the ban on new grammars were revealed by Theresa May, with a potential green light given for an annexe for boys in Sevenoaks, alongside the Weald of Kent expansion for girls which is currently being developed in the town.

There was outrage when Great British Bake Off star Paul Hollywood, who lived in Wingham, announced he would be sticking with the show as it switched to Channel 4, despite the resignations of co-judge Mary Berry and popular hosts Mel and Sue.

After years of fighting, campaigners in Herne Bay celebrated the unveiling of a statue of Amy Johnson, the legendary pilot who went missing off the Kent coast, while the county’s ambulance service, Secamb, was placed in special measures following a tough year.

Kent Police revealed it was to deploy armed officers at Bluewater, the Port of Dover and Canterbury city centre in a bid to beef up its terror defence.