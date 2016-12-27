Review of the year in Kent: Part Three (October-December)

We cast an eye over a remarkable 12 months which has shaken the political system and deprived us of our heroes

To call 2016 the most remarkable year in living memory would surely not be too much of an exaggeration.

A sad 12 months for many as beloved celebrities passed away at an alarming rate, one could also claim it was the year of true underdog stories.

Be that Leicester City defying 5,000/1 odds and winning the Premier League, to Donald Trump’s remarkable transformation from bumbling reality star to leader of the free world.

The White House changeover was of course not the only seismic politic movement either, as Britain voted to leave the European Union, masterminded, some would argue, by Kent’s own Nigel Farage.

Questions will remain as to how relevant his party will continue to be now it has achieved its primary aim, but the influence of Ukip and Mr Farage in particular, on 2016 and our future cannot be disputed.

In our other major election, a slightly less frantic and divisive one, it would be fair to say, Kent voted in a new police and crime commissioner this year who, thus far at least, has attracted far less of a storm than his predecessor.

Elsewhere in the county we saw the green light given to two major road infrastructure projects, chaos on the rails, more ups and downs in the sagas of Dreamland and Manston airport and a number of Olympic heroes emerge amid a myriad of other stories that dominated national, as well as local headlines.

Quite how 2017 will top it in terms of drama remains to be seen, though a slightly calmer 12 months might not be such a bad thing.

October

The Dreamland drama rumbled on in October as the site’s former owners demanded more than £15m in a compensation row.

Pressure then intensified on the council when an independent report found aviation at Manston Airport was “very unlikely to be financially viable”.

The fallout saw calls for a string of resignations, with Thanet North MP Sir Roger Gale pledging to retire if plans to get planes flying again were finally officially rejected.

Elsewhere, the Queen returned to the county as she visited Brompton Barracks in her first visit to Medway in a decade, while the council was left red-faced after a publication error caused confusion for pupils and parents receiving the Medway Test results.

However, the authority rejoiced later in the month when Boris Island plans were grounded once and for all when Chris Grayling ruled out an estuary airport as the government gave the green light to expansion at Heathrow.

In some of the most bizarre news of the year, pop singer Robbie Williams came to the aid of a starstruck fan who crashed her car after seeing him film a music video in Leysdown, while the month ended with the news that Canterbury’s favourite son, Christopher Marlowe was to be credited as a co-author on some of the works of William Shakespeare.

November

The world was shocked as Donald Trump swept into the White House in an extraordinary presidential election in November, backed by his new best friend Nigel Farage, seemingly never out of the spotlight in 2016.

Back on this side of the Atlantic, the approval of two controversial projects - a garden town in Shepway for up to 12,000 homes, and the Southborough Hub near Tunbridge Wells -both ruffled plenty of feathers.

The Manston Airport saga took yet another turn when the site’s owners sold its other major venture in the county, the Discovery Park business estate in Sandwich, to switch full focus to its Stone Hill Park project, where it aims to develop homes and leisure facilities on land at the former airport.

In the courts, there were guilty verdicts for Stefano Brizzi - the Breaking Bad fan who killed and dissolved the body of Greenhithe PC Gordon Semple in an acid bath and Stephen Port - the serial killer who murdered Gravesend chef Daniel Whitworth - in two of the most high-profile national cases of the year.

December

The year ended with increased fears over the future of education in Kent, with teachers’ unions forecasting a £40m budget and 1,000 teacher job losses in the county by 2020.

While the Department for Education slammed the predictions as “irresponsible scaremongering” it received the backing of senior teachers and education chiefs on KCC, suggesting there is a genuine worry over how schools can survive given current funding pressures.

Meanwhile, headteachers at the county’s non-selective schools wrote to the prime minister opposing her planned expansion of grammar schools - the consultation for which ended in December.

A year of chaos on the rails appeared to come to a head in December as Southern didn’t run any trains at all over three days in the run-up to Christmas due to an ongoing row with unions over the role of conductors and driver-only trains.

The operator runs trains from Ashford and Tonbridge in Kent but the knock-on effect was felt on Southeastern services and on the roads as passengers looked for alternative routes to work.