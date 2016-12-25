Review of the year in Kent: Part Two (April-June)

We cast an eye over a remarkable 12 months which has shaken the political system and deprived us of our heroes

To call 2016 the most remarkable year in living memory would surely not be too much of an exaggeration.

A sad 12 months for many as beloved celebrities passed away at an alarming rate, one could also claim it was the year of true underdog stories.

Be that Leicester City defying 5,000/1 odds and winning the Premier League, to Donald Trump’s remarkable transformation from bumbling reality star to leader of the free world.

The White House changeover was of course not the only seismic politic movement either, as Britain voted to leave the European Union, masterminded, some would argue, by Kent’s own Nigel Farage.

Questions will remain as to how relevant his party will continue to be now it has achieved its primary aim, but the influence of Ukip and Mr Farage in particular, on 2016 and our future cannot be disputed.

In our other major election, a slightly less frantic and divisive one, it would be fair to say, Kent voted in a new police and crime commissioner this year who, thus far at least, has attracted far less of a storm than his predecessor.

Elsewhere in the county we saw the green light given to two major road infrastructure projects, chaos on the rails, more ups and downs in the sagas of Dreamland and Manston airport and a number of Olympic heroes emerge amid a myriad of other stories that dominated national, as well as local headlines.

Quite how 2017 will top it in terms of drama remains to be seen, though a slightly calmer 12 months might not be such a bad thing.

April

There was uproar when a report in April revealed the reason for the closure of Westgate College for the Deaf was not financial difficulties as first suspected but rather allegations of abuse, described by local MP Mr Mackinlay as “horrifying”.

The Conservative later called an emergency summit in Westminster where represented organisations said they felt the fact that victims were deaf or deaf/blind contributed to the abuse, as victims were not able to point to what had occurred.

Among the allegations published in the report by the Care Quality Commission were claims a resident had a hot cup of tea placed on their arm and was then goaded by a staff member and claims staff grabbed a resident around the neck and pushed their head down.

Elsewhere in Westminster, the fight for justice over the blood contamination scandal, something KoS has campaigned for, rolled into the House of Commons, where backbench MPs called on the demands of victims, including Steve Dymond from Broadstairs, were acted upon. So far little progress has been made.

After a number of news stories about greater co-operation with France to help ease the pressure on the health service in Kent, including recruiting more doctors from across the Channel to help stem demand, April saw the first NHS patient to be treated in Calais.

Lyminge civil servant Timothy Brierley said he would “thoroughly recommend” the experience at the hospital, which currently has spare capacity.

May

The election in 2016 that many will forget even happened in the shadow of the EU referendum was for the role of Kent’s police and crime commissioner, when Conservative candidate Matthew Scott swept to victory to replace the controversial Ann Barnes in the £85,000-a-year role. She had opted not to stand again.

One could argue few knew it was even happening in the first place, with a turnout higher than 2012 but still despairingly low at 21 per cent (pictured).

There was a revolt at one of the county’s top schools, with pupils, parents and teachers all expressing frustration at Simon Langton Grammar School for Girls’ proposals to become an academy, while staff at grammars threatened strike action later in the month in protest to growing financial pressures.

Another row came in Canterbury after the city council was beaten in a bid for housing at the Howe Barracks by a London borough some 60 miles away - again raising questions as to how Kent will cope with a population overspill from the capital.

One of the most heartwarming stories of the year was the news Matthew Green, a Sittingbourne roofer reported missing for six years, was found by police in Spain, though he is yet to return home to his family while he undergoes a range of treatment.

There was a blow for Dreamland amusement park in Margate as operator Sands Heritage Ltd entered administration, while the chief executive of an NHS trust in the north of the county came under intense criticism when she suggested that it may no longer be viable to have healthcare free at the point of use, with some GPs calling for her resignation.

June

June began with some of the least shocking news of the year that Paramount Park plans hit yet another stumbling block, while perhaps equally unsurprising was the England football team, managed by Roy Hodgson, who had plied his trade as a young footballer at a number of Kent non-league clubs, and marshalled at the back by ex-Maidstone star Chris Smalling, crashing out of Euro 2016 in calamitous circumstances with defeat to Iceland.

The county was flooded with street parties for the Queen’s 90th, proving that patriotism is still alive despite continued footballing disappointment, while a Sundanese migrant who walked the length of the Channel Tunnel was allowed to go free following a trial.

Elsewhere, Ashford paedophile Richard Huckle was jailed, as was Swanley’s Harry Shilling, who boasted “we now officially gangsters” (sic) after masterminding Britain’s biggest known gun smuggling operation through Medway.

Simply Red played at Canterbury’s Spitfire Ground while Fiona Bruce and the Antiques Roadshow rolled into Ightham Mote, near Sevenoaks.

The murder of Labour MP Jo Cox in her Yorkshire constituency sparked an outpouring of emotional tributes from Kent’s politicians and revelations of safety fears, with some admitting to have beefed up personal security in recent months.

George Osborne then made a trip to Ashford days before the referendum to deliver a proposed ‘Brexit Budget’ and urge the county electorate to vote Remain.

On June 23, the referendum finally arrived and the county voted in favour of leaving the EU, with Tunbridge Wells the only constituency that wanted to remain.

The verdict was one for which many held Kent’s own Nigel Farage responsible, though his rival in South Thanet, Craig Mackinlay, laughed off claims Mr Farage was the most influential man in politics.