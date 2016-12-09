Rolling Stones frontman Dartford’s Mick Jagger becomes a father again at 73 with eighth child

Sir Mick Jager becomes a father

His publicist Bernard Doherty confirmed the birth of Sir Mick’s first child with his partner Melanie Hamrick

The legendary Sir Mick Jagger has become a father again at the age of 73 with his partner Melanie Hamrick, who - at 29 - is 44 years his junior.

The Dartford-born Rolling Stones frontman’s new arrival was confirmed by his publicist Bernard Doherty.

Sir Mick and Ms Hamrick welcomed a son in New York on Thursday (December 8).

A statement said: “Melanie Hamrick and Mick Jagger’s son was born today in New York and they are both delighted.

“Mick was at the hospital for the arrival. Mother and baby are doing well and we request that the media respect their privacy at this time.”

The new addition is Sir Mick’s eighth child, and his first with ballerina Ms Hamrick.

The rocker attended Dartford Grammar School after attending Wentworth Primary where he met guitarist Keith Richards.

The Mick Jagger Centre, a performing arts venue, was built on the Dartford Grammar School site and opened in 2000 following a £1.7m contribution from Sir Mick.

It looks set to be a good week for Sir Mick and his bandmates as The Rolling Stones are in line to top the charts with their first studio album in more than a decade.

The veteran rockers, whose last studio album was A Bigger Bang in 2005, are primed to hit number one in the Official Albums Chart with Blue & Lonesome, which was recorded in just three days.

The last time the group reached the top of the charts with a new studio project was in 1994 with Voodoo Lounge.

In addition to their new release, The Rolling Stones have had a landmark year as they performed at a historic free concert in Havana, Cuba in March.

Sir Mick and his colleagues took to the stage after their music had been banned in the country for years because it was considered subversive and blocked from the radio.

The birth of Sir Mick’s new son comes six months after his bandmate Ronnie Wood and his wife Sally Humphreys welcomed twin girls, just two days before Wood turned 69.

In an interview given by Wood a month after the birth of his daughters, Wood revealed that Sir Mick was one of the first people to meet them.

He told Hello! magazine: “Mick popped in on the third day. He couldn’t wait to see them, I put one in each arm and took a photo.”