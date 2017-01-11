Sale of land that could force Millwall to relocate to Kent put on hold as crunch Lewisham Council meeting delayed

The council plans to compulsorily purchase areas around the Den and sell them on to an offshore developer

A crunch council meeting that could trigger a remarkable series of events and see Millwall FC relocate to Kent has been adjourned.

Lewisham Council’s cabinet was expected to tonight give the green light to plans to compulsorily purchase areas around the Den and sell them on to an offshore developer in a proposal that has sparked outrage.

The Lions publicly ackowledged for the first time last week that it could relocate due to the impact the compulsory purchase order (CPO) would have on its academy and community trust.

North Kent has reportedly been mooted as a potential site to relocate to and the club’s chief executive admitted “every option would have to be considered” ahead of the meeting, with its current Bermondsey base appearing less and less viable.

Now though, the meeting has been adjourned until next month, as senior club chiefs in Kent remain unmoved by the speculation Millwall could arrive in the county.

Gillingham chairman Paul Scally told us it was “not a concern” while Ebbsfleet United vice-chairman Peter Varney described it as “a non story”.

It is not the first time a London club has reportedly looked to set up a base in Kent, as Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish told us last year he was having to look for a training ground in the county having outgrown its existing Beckenham home.