Second day of rail chaos across Kent as Southeastern services still disrupted after freight train derails in south east London

08:34 25 January 2017

Derailed freight train in Lewisham, south-east London. Photo: Network Rail/PA Wire

Derailed freight train in Lewisham, south-east London. Photo: Network Rail/PA Wire

Commuters across Kent are facing a second day of chaos of chaos on the rails as Southeastern is reporting a disrupted service after a freight train derailed in south east London yesterday.

While there are normal services running from Tunbridge Wells, Sevenoaks, Orpington, Ramsgate and Dover to Charing Cross, and regular trains on the Greenwich and Bexleyheath lines, there are disruptions elsewhere on the network.

Trains that usually run from Tunbridge Wells to Cannon Street will be terminated at Tonbridge, or diverted to London Victoria while trains that start at Sevenoaks and Orpington, and run to Cannon Street will be suspended.

There is no service from Crayford and Sidcup to Charing Cross or Cannon Street, although a limited service is running between Dartford and Sidcup.

Andy Derbyshire, chief operating officer for Network Rail’s south east route, said last night: “Our number one priority is to get the freight train moved and passenger services up and running again.

“Once the derailed carriages have been moved, we’ll be able to complete our inspections and finalise the repairs needed to the tracks and signalling equipment, including how long the work will take.

“We’re doing everything we can to get this situation sorted quickly and will be working round-the-clock to get services back to normal for passengers.”

Richard Dean, train services director at Southeastern, added: “We’re working hard to ensure that we can keep passengers moving.

“We’re diverting some services to Victoria and Blackfriars, and where we cannot run trains we have put in place ticket acceptance on other routes including London buses and London Underground.

“We’ll continue to regularly update passengers at stations and online, including on Twitter where our team will be sharing the most up-to-date information, so we advise passengers to continue to check before they travel.”

