Senior surgeon under investigation for allegedly profiting from unnecessary operations at Longfield hospital

The senior surgeon allegedly carried out unnecessary operations This content is subject to copyright.

The medical practitioner is currently working at the nearby Darent Valley NHS Hospital

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police and health officials are investigating allegations that a senior surgeon carried out unnecessary treatments at a hospital in Longfield.

Consultant orthopaedic surgeon Mohammed Suhaib Sait is alleged to have carried out clinically inappropriate treatment that he financially benefitted from on NHS and private patients at Fawkham Manor.

Staff at the hospital told the Bureau of Investigative Journalism they warned managers about Sait for several years but claim no significant action was taken until the police were alerted last summer.

Sait was then suspended by Fawkham Manor but continues to work as a consultant at the nearby Darent Valley NHS hospital.

In December, the General Medical Council said Sait could only see female patients in the presence of a chaperone, following complaints of inappropriate behaviour.

Many of the ‘inappropriate’ operations carried out at Fawkham Manor involved keyhole surgery on the knee or other joints – known as arthroscopy.

One nurse told the Bureau: “A lady came in for bunion surgery. But she didn’t have bunions. She said Mr Sait had told her it was a preventative thing – if she had the surgery now she wouldn’t get bunions later.”

A spokesman for Fawkham Manor Hospital said: “Consultants work in our hospitals as independent, self-employed practitioners under an agreement known as ‘practising privileges’. We decided to suspend practising privileges for a Consultant in July 2016 following concerns.

“He has not worked at our hospital since then and we made arrangements for our patients to be seen by other Consultants. Our priorities are the safety and care of our patients, and their confidence in us to always act in their best interests.”

A police spokesperson commented: “Kent Police is investigating an allegation of fraud relating to payments made for surgeries carried out at Fawkham Manor Hospital in Manor Lane, Longfield. No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.”

The General Medical Council (GMC) confirmed Sait has had ‘interim conditions’ imposed on his registration while the GMC carry out a fitness to practise investigation.