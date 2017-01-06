Shed fire breaks out in garden of Dartford home - but the cause is unknown

Fire Karnstocks

The fire started in Ladywood Road

Fire fighters were called out this morning (Friday) after a blaze broke out in a garden shed.

Crews were called to a garden in Ladywood Road just before 8am, where the flames had spread to a large pile of rubbish.

A Kent Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Crews wearing breathing apparatus put out the blaze using a hose reel jet and a main jet.

“The cause of the fire is not yet known.”

The fire was brought under control just before 8.40am.