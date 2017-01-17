Sir Peter Blake recreates magic of Beatles’ Sgt Pepper album cover in huge collage for iconic Hyde Park hotel

The artist, who grew up in Kent, has created a collage for the Madarin Oriental Hyde Park hotel

Artist Sir Peter Blake, best known for his work designing the cover of The Beatles’ Sgt Pepper album cover, has unveiled his latest commission - a giant collage across the front of a swanky five-star London hotel.

The Dartford-born artist, dubbed the Godfather of British pop art, was commissioned by the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group to create a collage which will cover its hotel in Hyde Park during part of a major renovation project.

It will cover in part the hotel’s iconic facade.

The huge work, entitled Our Fans, will be the largest he has ever created and is a Sgt Pepper-esque collage of 100 famous fances who have regularly stayed at the hotel.

The star-studded line-up will include the likes of Morgan Freeman, Helen Mirren and Joanna Lumley.

The artist, who attended Gravesend School of Art before securing a place at the Royal College of Art in London in 1956, said: “Some of my first works were collages of crowds of people; this piece is in the spirit of Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album.”

Included in the collage will be the two suriving members of the Fab Four - Sir Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

The artist added: “A collage is very time consuming and laborious, but this was more a matter of arranging the figures and making them work together - making sure no one had a cut-off shoulder or missing legs - that’s the skill of it. It was an amazing project to work on. Hopefully, people passing by will try to spot celebrities they recognise.”

The piece of art is the size of 38 double decker buses at 70.7m wide and 24.88m high. It weighs over 1,055kg and has taken over 10 hours to install.