Stab victim recovering in hospital after attack near Dartford train station

Dartford train station Archant

Can you help police?

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in Dartford on Friday night.

According to police, the victim was stabbed during an incident in an alleyway near Station Approach.

Paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) treated the man at the scene.

His injuries are not life threatening and he is now recovering in hospital.

Officers were called to the scene at around 10.55pm that night, and stayed until late on Saturday to carry out enquiries and search for evidence.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Anyone who may have witnessed the assault or saw anything suspicious is asked to call Kent Police on 01474 366149, quoting reference 31-1721.

“Alternatively contact Kent Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.”