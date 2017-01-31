Search

Advanced search

Still no announcement on Lower Thames Crossing as Kent MP presses minister for answers to help small businesses

12:32 31 January 2017

South portal Lower Thames Crossing

South portal Lower Thames Crossing

Archant

The coy response comes more than a year after Highways England first invited feedback on plans for a bored tunnel linking Kent and Essex

Comment

The need for an urgent announcement on the planned Lower Thames Crossing was raised again in the House of Commons this morning - and the government again remained coy, more than 12 months after the consultation was launched.

Last Thursday marked exactly a year since Highways England first invited feedback on plans for a bored tunnel between Kent and Essex, and politicians and communities alike in the north of the county have long awaited a government response.

Gillingham and Rainham MP Rehman Chishti, who pressed the prime minister on the project’s progress at the end of last year, again raised the issue at Business Questions in Westminster.

He asked: “Taking into account the government’s commitment to investment in infrastructure, which will assist businesses in Medway and Kent, can the minister confirm the government’s commitment to a Lower Thames Crossing along with extra investment for Kent roads which will provide connectivity for local businesses?”

Parliamentary under-secretary for business, energy and industrial strategy, Margot James, said in response: “The Department for Transport will make an announcement on the issue that [Mr Chishti] has raised but he should be reassured that Kent County Council and the relevant business organisations are working closely with my department to ensure there are extensive improvements to the transport infrastructure in his constituency and the wider county.”

The South East Local Enterprise Partnership, which champions economic growth in Kent and Medway, has described the delay as “unacceptable” while it has also been criticised by Labour leaders on Dartford Borough Council.

Mr Chishti’s remarks came as part of a wider debate about the need to support the growth in the number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Kent and Medway.

Ms James added: “SMEs in Kent are fundamental to our economy as they are everywhere else and the government, through local growth funds, and through Kent County Council, and the Kent and Medway business operations, will ensure that Kent and Medway will benefit hugely in terms of the increase in numbers of SMEs.”

Keywords: Rehman Chishti Department for Transport Kent County Council House of Commons Dartford Borough Council South East Local Enterprise Partnership United Kingdom Gillingham Dartford Borough Medway Kent County

Latest News

Still no announcement on Lower Thames Crossing as Kent MP presses minister for answers to help small businesses

12:32 Tom Pyman
South portal Lower Thames Crossing

The coy response comes more than a year after Highways England first invited feedback on plans for a bored tunnel linking Kent and Essex

‘Peace Tree’ commissioned as part of Pocahontas commemorations

10:50 Simon Allin
Pocahontas statue

The tree will symbolise the friendship between Gravesend and Virginia

Dartford pop artist Sir Peter Blake who designed cover of Beatles album Sgt. Pepper donates unusual homage to smart meters to Kent charity

10:45 Tom Pyman
People United in Canterbury

People United, in Canterbury, celebrates and demonstrates the values of altruism, creativity and a sense of community through their artistic practice

Dartford’s young talent set to take to the stage this weekend

09:44 Simon Allin
The Orchard Theatre, Dartford

More than 300 youngsters have auditioned for the show in recent months

Family of Dartford mother ‘disgusted’ as court told Sian Hollands ‘could leave hospital’ hours before she died

Yesterday, 18:51 Tom Pyman
Darent Valley Hospital

An inquest into the death of Ms Hollands, 25, on November 15, 2015, continues

UPDATE: Public drinking, ‘nuisance’ driving and more could be banned from Dartford town centre

Yesterday, 15:36 Luke May
Dartford town centre

Cabinet members met last week

Most read

MISSING: Vulnerable teenage girl last seen on Saturday could be in Dartford or Ashford

Zainab Chaudhry

North Kent Sunday League side to hold reunion

A reunion is planned for a north Kent Sunday League side

Still no announcement on Lower Thames Crossing as Kent MP presses minister for answers to help small businesses

South portal Lower Thames Crossing

Suspected drink-driver leaves police officer with serious injuries after crashing into officer’s car in Gravesend

Kent Police

UPDATE: Public drinking, ‘nuisance’ driving and more could be banned from Dartford town centre

Dartford town centre

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Gravesend Reporter e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder