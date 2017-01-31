Still no announcement on Lower Thames Crossing as Kent MP presses minister for answers to help small businesses

The coy response comes more than a year after Highways England first invited feedback on plans for a bored tunnel linking Kent and Essex

The need for an urgent announcement on the planned Lower Thames Crossing was raised again in the House of Commons this morning - and the government again remained coy, more than 12 months after the consultation was launched.

Last Thursday marked exactly a year since Highways England first invited feedback on plans for a bored tunnel between Kent and Essex, and politicians and communities alike in the north of the county have long awaited a government response.

Gillingham and Rainham MP Rehman Chishti, who pressed the prime minister on the project’s progress at the end of last year, again raised the issue at Business Questions in Westminster.

He asked: “Taking into account the government’s commitment to investment in infrastructure, which will assist businesses in Medway and Kent, can the minister confirm the government’s commitment to a Lower Thames Crossing along with extra investment for Kent roads which will provide connectivity for local businesses?”

Parliamentary under-secretary for business, energy and industrial strategy, Margot James, said in response: “The Department for Transport will make an announcement on the issue that [Mr Chishti] has raised but he should be reassured that Kent County Council and the relevant business organisations are working closely with my department to ensure there are extensive improvements to the transport infrastructure in his constituency and the wider county.”

The South East Local Enterprise Partnership, which champions economic growth in Kent and Medway, has described the delay as “unacceptable” while it has also been criticised by Labour leaders on Dartford Borough Council.

Mr Chishti’s remarks came as part of a wider debate about the need to support the growth in the number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Kent and Medway.

Ms James added: “SMEs in Kent are fundamental to our economy as they are everywhere else and the government, through local growth funds, and through Kent County Council, and the Kent and Medway business operations, will ensure that Kent and Medway will benefit hugely in terms of the increase in numbers of SMEs.”