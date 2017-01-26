Search

Strictly’s Len Goodman loses out to Mary Berry to be named best TV judge at the National Television Awards

08:30 26 January 2017

EMPICS Entertainment

2016 was the last year the dancing expert would judge the BBC One show

Dartford’s Strictly judge Len Goodman suffered a narrow defeat to Bake Off’s Mary Berry at last night’s National Television Awards.

Last year completed Mr Goodman’s final time as a judge on the popular BBC One dancing competition, having been a part of it for all 14 series.

The judge, who owns a dance school in his hometown, recently admitted during a Radio Times interview that he never thought the show would be a success.

After winning best TV judge, Ms Berry pledged she will never swap her baking apron for dancing shoes and take a turn around the Strictly Come Dancing dancefloor because her husband would leave her.

Speaking after her win, she said: “Never ever ever. I’m the most clumsy person ever, my husband would leave me, my children would chuck me out.

“I am not doing Strictly. Ever.”

Ms Berry chose not to follow the Bake Off when it moves to Channel 4 and, asked if the win felt bittersweet, she said: “I have done seven series and loved every single one and have nothing but wonderful memories but I felt I wanted to stay with the BBC.

“It’s moving on, it will be different.”

Her former fellow judge Paul Hollywood, who lives in Wingham, will make the move to Channel 4 and Ms Berry said she would be tuning in to see him.

She said: “Of course I will be seeing what they are up to.

“I will want to see Paul Hollywood. We are still great friends.”

She will next be seen on the BBC in her new show Everyday and said: “It’s family cooking with a twist, lots of hints and tips.

“I am all on my own travelling around the UK.

“I was milking goats and doing all sorts of things and had my grandchildren helping me.”

Strictly's Len Goodman loses out to Mary Berry to be named best TV judge at the National Television Awards

