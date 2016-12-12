Students involved in ‘head on crash’ at Dartford secondary school

Leigh Academy Archant

Kent Fire and Rescue Service is heading to Leigh Academy

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Firefighters are set to take a group of schoolchildren to the scene of a crash this week.

The fake scene will depict a two vehicle head on crash - with several young people trapped in the wreckage, in a bid to drive home the importance of road safety.

“Over 177 car occupants aged 16-24 have been killed or seriously injured on Kent’s roads in the last three years,” explained Dartford crew manager Terry Beal.

“We regularly see the devastating effect of these crashes, which cause pain and heartache not just for the person hurt or killed but to passengers, families, friends and the emergency services called to assist.”

On Friday, youngsters from Leigh Academy will visit the demonstration, with students playing the part of mock casualties who will be cut free from the wreckage of the crash.

Mr Beal added: “By involving students and showing them this graphic demonstration, we hope they will think carefully when they get behind the wheel - keeping themselves and others safer on Kent’s roads.”

The scene is a stark one. A two vehicle head on crash with several young people trapped in the wreckage, needing urgent medical attention.

Lynne Wilkinson, from Leigh Academy said: “Too many young people are killed or seriously injured in road traffic crashes and we are pleased to be able to work with KFRS to educate our students to help keep them safe.”