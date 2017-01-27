Suspected drink-driver leaves police officer with serious injuries after crashing into officer’s car in Gravesend

Kent Police Archant

The officer’s injuries are not life threatening

Police officer left with serious injuries after a car crash caused by a suspected drink-driver in Gravesend.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses following the crash involving a police vehicle and a silver BMW 523i.

At 4.10pm on January 27 police received a report regarding a collision involving the two cars in Old Road West at its junction with Pelham Road.

Police officers went to the scene where an officer reported injuries that are described as serious and the driver of the other vehicle reported injuries that are described as minor. Both went to local hospitals for medical attention.

A 26-year-old Northfleet man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and remains in police custody.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or was in the area at the time and has not yet spoken to police.

Anyone with information can call the appeal line on 01622 798538 quoting reference 29-0746.

Alternatively email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk.