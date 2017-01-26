Search

Advanced search

Swanley and Hextable torn over possible development of 3000 home garden village

10:39 26 January 2017

A view of the proposed garden village and Swanley Halt station

A view of the proposed garden village and Swanley Halt station

Archant

The proposal is part of Sevenoaks District Council’s ‘master vision’ for the town

Comment
A map of Sevenoaks District Council's plans for Swanley and HextableA map of Sevenoaks District Council's plans for Swanley and Hextable

Public response to the major development of Swanley and surrounding areas has revealed a split among residents.

Sevenoaks District Council revealed its ‘master vision’ for Swanley and Hextable over the next 20 years in a consultation document released last year.

The main talking point surrounding the proposals is the suggestion of a 3,000-home ‘garden village’ to be built and the creation of a smaller ‘halt’ train station, to reduce reliance on the town’s current station.

More than 60 per cent of residents who responded agreed a new garden village should be included in the district council’s so-called master vision - with strong calls to create more affordable housing in the development.

But on the potential introduction of ‘Swanley Halt’ station, there was an even split for and against its introduction.

A fifth of the area is made up of residents aged 65 and over, but the same age group made up a third of respondents.

More than 80 per cent of residents agreed there should better housing provision for elderly residents.

Elsewhere, a distinct lack of support was shown for the development of a hotel near Swanley recreation ground.

Consultation and further assessments of plans are now set to take place throughout 2017.

What do you think? Email luke.may@archant.co.uk.

Keywords: Sevenoaks District Council Sevenoaks District

Latest News

UPDATE: Rail chaos to last rest of the week after derailed Lewisham freight train causes “extensive damage” to track

15 minutes ago Tom Pyman
Derailed freight train in Lewisham, south-east London. Photo: Network Rail/PA Wire

Check to see if your route is affected here

Swanley and Hextable torn over possible development of 3000 home garden village

17 minutes ago Luke May
A view of the proposed garden village and Swanley Halt station

The proposal is part of Sevenoaks District Council’s ‘master vision’ for the town

Strictly’s Len Goodman loses out to Mary Berry to be named best TV judge at the National Television Awards

08:30 Laura Harding
Len Goodman

2016 was the last year the dancing expert would judge the BBC One show

Controversial plans to relocate Millwall FC to Kent off the table as Lewisham Council buckles under public pressure

Yesterday, 14:11 Tom Pyman
Millwall FC. Photo: Google

A proposed CPO to seize land around the Lions’ home ground, the Den, has been scrapped

Police release footage after thieves target nine shoppers in Swanley

Yesterday, 14:19 Luke May
One of the men police would like to speak to following a number of thefts in Swanley on January 17

The thefts took place last week

Kent grammar schools could ask parents for hundreds of pounds a year to help meet funding crisis, heads’ association warns

Yesterday, 12:12 Tom Pyman
Schools are facing a funding crisis

The Department for Education says it is going to “end the historic post code lottery in school funding”

Most read

Update: FIVE arrested after ‘stabbing’ leaves man in hospital

Christian Fields Avenue. Photo: Google

UPDATE: ‘Major disruption’ continues into rush hour for Kent rail commuters due to derailed freight train in Lewisham

The derailed freight train Pic: Network Rail

The history behind Gravesend’s origins

Gravesend Market 1951

Police release footage after thieves target nine shoppers in Swanley

One of the men police would like to speak to following a number of thefts in Swanley on January 17

Charlie Elphicke calls on home secretary Amber Rudd to end ‘Lille Loophole’ which allows unchecked arrivals in Kent from Europe

Eurostar

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Gravesend Reporter e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder