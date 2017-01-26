Swanley and Hextable torn over possible development of 3000 home garden village

A view of the proposed garden village and Swanley Halt station Archant

The proposal is part of Sevenoaks District Council’s ‘master vision’ for the town

A map of Sevenoaks District Council's plans for Swanley and Hextable

Public response to the major development of Swanley and surrounding areas has revealed a split among residents.

Sevenoaks District Council revealed its ‘master vision’ for Swanley and Hextable over the next 20 years in a consultation document released last year.

The main talking point surrounding the proposals is the suggestion of a 3,000-home ‘garden village’ to be built and the creation of a smaller ‘halt’ train station, to reduce reliance on the town’s current station.

More than 60 per cent of residents who responded agreed a new garden village should be included in the district council’s so-called master vision - with strong calls to create more affordable housing in the development.

But on the potential introduction of ‘Swanley Halt’ station, there was an even split for and against its introduction.

A fifth of the area is made up of residents aged 65 and over, but the same age group made up a third of respondents.

More than 80 per cent of residents agreed there should better housing provision for elderly residents.

Elsewhere, a distinct lack of support was shown for the development of a hotel near Swanley recreation ground.

Consultation and further assessments of plans are now set to take place throughout 2017.

