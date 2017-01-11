Swanley Village road to be closed for FOUR DAYS

Road signs showing a street closed in the UK. Stock image. PaulMaguire

The closure begins next week

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Overhead works will close the main road running through Swanley Village for most of next week.

Swanley Village Road will be closed between Beechenlea Lane and Button Street from Monday, January 16 until Thursday, January 19.

On each day, the road will be shut between 9.30am and 3.30pm to enable BT Openreach engineers to carry out work.

Motorists will be able to take an alternative route via Button Street, A20 London Road, B2173 London Road, Beechenlea Lane and vice versa.