Swanley Village road to be closed for FOUR DAYS
16:29 11 January 2017
PaulMaguire
The closure begins next week
Overhead works will close the main road running through Swanley Village for most of next week.
Swanley Village Road will be closed between Beechenlea Lane and Button Street from Monday, January 16 until Thursday, January 19.
On each day, the road will be shut between 9.30am and 3.30pm to enable BT Openreach engineers to carry out work.
Motorists will be able to take an alternative route via Button Street, A20 London Road, B2173 London Road, Beechenlea Lane and vice versa.