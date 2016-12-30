Search

Advanced search

Take extra care when using cash machines urge north Kent police

14:10 30 December 2016

Kent Police

Kent Police

Archant

Metal strips known as ‘Lebanese loops’ that block card slot and trick users into thinking card has been swallowed have been found

Comment

Police are reminding people in north Kent to take extra care when using cash machines to avoid becoming victims of fraud.

Officers in Dartford received a report that two suspicious devices had been placed inside ATMs in Hythe Street on Thursday, December 29, 2016.

Such devices are commonly known as ‘Lebanese loops’, which are strips of metal or plastic that block the card slot and give a victim the impression that their card has been swallowed by the machine.

Once they have left, the fraudster can return to remove the device and steal the card within.

Sergeant Dave Crompton, of Kent Police, said: “Often the person who tampered with the ATM will appear and offer to help the person whose card has been swallowed, watching while they re-type their PIN. They are then free to help themselves to money that does not belong to them.

“It is therefore very important that people take extra care when attempting to withdraw cash by shielding the keypad and being aware of anyone acting suspiciously around them.

“Also look out for anything unusual such as unofficial ‘out of order’ notices that direct you to one particular ATM, or screens that are misaligned or blurry.”

Anyone who wishes to report suspicious cash machine activity should call 101 or Kent Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Keywords: Kent Crimestoppers Kent Police

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Gravesend Reporter visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Gravesend Reporter staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Gravesend Reporter account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest News

New Year’s message from the Bishop of Rochester: My prayer is for salvation for the world

09:07 Bishop of Rochester
Bishop of Rochester - Rt Reverend James Langstaff

In a special article written just for us, the Bishop of Rochester, the Right Reverend James Langstaff

Take extra care when using cash machines urge north Kent police

Yesterday, 14:10 Tim Miles
Kent Police

Metal strips known as ‘Lebanese loops’ that block card slot and trick users into thinking card has been swallowed have been found

Rail passengers should check before travelling on New Year’s Eve

Yesterday, 13:45 Tim Miles
Southeastern

Southeastern set to run extra late night and early morning trains

Ebbsfleet look for revenge against Dartford in New Year’s Day derby

Yesterday, 11:00 Simon Allin
Stonebridge Road, home of Ebbsfleet United

Dartford took home all three points when the sides met on Boxing Day

Met Office warn of low visibility on roads due to dense fog

Yesterday, 09:43 Emily King
Driving in fog

A yellow fog warning has been put in place

Gravesend food bank facing rising demand as winter takes its toll on hard-up residents

Yesterday, 09:00 Simon Allin
Project manager David Idowu

The food bank’s project manager accused the government of using it as a “safety net” for welfare reforms

Most read

Gravesend family business that survived the credit crunch finally forced to close its doors

Bobby's, on the High Street

JAILED: Gravesend man who burgled same flat twice in five days

Peter Adamjak

Car dumped in Bexleyheath after fatal hit and run in Dartford

Police

Gravesend food bank facing rising demand as winter takes its toll on hard-up residents

Project manager David Idowu

Take extra care when using cash machines urge north Kent police

Kent Police

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Gravesend Reporter e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder