The Wing at Capel-le-Ferne was the biggest winner of the Kent Design and Development Awards 2016

There were many other winners on the night across categories such as conservation, public buildings, and residential

The winners of the 2016 Kent Design and Development Awards were revealed at the ceremony last night (December 14).

Twenty-three developments were shortlisted for the eight categories, with the overall Project of the Year voted for from among the category winners on the night.

Taking home the top prize, The Wing at Capel-le-Ferne was designed by Godden Allen Lawn in Folkestone. It is owned by the Battle of Britain Memorial Trust, key consultants included Woodley Coles of Sandwich and Crofton-M&E/structural engineers of Hadlow.

The Wing also won the Commercial, Industrial and Retail category.

Paul Carter, leader of Kent County Council, said: “The quality of the built environment makes a difference to where we live and work and these awards are a great way to highlight just how good some of the new developments in Kent are. My congratulations to all the finalists, particularly The Wing for being selected as Project of the Year.”

Sponsored by Kent County Council, DHA Planning and PR and marketing agency Maxim, the awards showcase construction projects taking place across the county and take place every two years.

In the new category of Conservation, the work of Baynes and Mitchell Architects saw Command of the Oceans at Chatham Historic Dockyard victorious.

North Vat, a house near Dungeness, took the top prize in the Environmental Performance category. The property was designed by Rodic Davidson Architects, the main contractor was EcoLibrium Solutions of Folkestone.

In the Infrastructure and Renewables category the cut and cover tunnel at Hermitage Quarry, Barming, by Gallagher Ltd of Aylesford won. A key consultant on this project was Kirk Saunders of Orpington.

Public Buildings, was split into two categories. The Yarrow in Broadstairs won the Education title, while Fairfield in Dartford took Community. Owned by East Kent College, The Yarrow was a regeneration project designed by Tonbridge’s Richard Hopkinson Architects. Fairfield, owned by Dartford Borough Council, was designed by AFLS+P Architects.

Also split in two was Residential. The Minor site category was won by Nautical Mews in Margate, while there were two winners from among the Major sites: Farrow Court in Ashford and Wallis Fields in Maidstone.

Nautical Mews is Kent County Council-owned and was designed by Clague LLP. Key consultants included SC Green Ltd of Dover and Jenner (Contractors) Ltd of Folkestone. For the Major winners, Farrow Court was designed by PRP, with Pellings LLP of Bromley acting as key consultants. The Golding Homes-owned Wallis Fields was designed by PCKO Architects, with Orpington’s CalfordSeadon LLP acting as key consultant.

Alex Hicken of DHA Planning, sponsors of the Project of the Year award, commented: “The Wing is a stand-out development among a shortlist of excellent projects. All of the finalists have demonstrated a high standard of design and quality in their work and it has been a pleasure to find out more about them.”

Each of the category winners were presented with a unique glass trophy sculpted by Annie Ross and stood on a base of Kentish Ragstone from nearby Hermitage Quarry, provided by Gallagher Group.

Andrew Metcalf of Maxim, who was master of ceremonies for the evening, said: “Some very interesting projects have been highlighted by this year’s awards and all the finalists should be proud of the contribution they have made to the Kent landscape.”

Visit www.kentdesigndevelopmentawards.co.uk for more information on the award winners.