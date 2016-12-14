Search

Advanced search

Theresa May promises more lorry parking facilities in Kent as she tells House of Commons ‘we will find a solution’ to fly-parking ‘blight’

12:44 14 December 2016

Prime Minister Theresa May has promised to find a solution to lorry fly-parking in Kent. Photo: PA Wire

Prime Minister Theresa May has promised to find a solution to lorry fly-parking in Kent. Photo: PA Wire

The prime minister was speaking in response to a question by Faversham and Mid Kent MP Helen Whately

Comment

The prime minister has promised the government “will find a solution” to lorry fly-parking in Kent.

Faversham and Mid Kent MP Helen Whately launched a campaign earlier this year to tackle the problem which she described as “a blight” on the county.

Roads minister John Hayes is currently conducting a national survey to determine where more lorry parking spaces are needed and ensuring appropriate facilities are included in plans for new Highway England infrastructure projects, such as the proposed Stanford West park designed to tackle Operation Stack.

Kent County Council’s transport chief Matthew Balfour and Shepway District Council leader David Monk joined the MP at a meeting with Mr Hayes last month to hammer home the importance of a solution.

This week, Mrs Whately brought her fight to Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons, where she said: “Across the country and particularly in Kent, lorry fly-parking is a blight - it’s anti-social and dangerous.

“Will the prime minister support my campaign for more lorry parking spaces, more effective enforcement and, ultimately, a ban on lorries parking in unauthorised places?”

In response, Theresa May said: “I recognise the concern [Mrs Whately] has raised, this is one I think that is shared by many Kent MPs who see this problem only too closely in their own constituencies.

“Can I assure her that the government shares the desire to ensure that we don’t see this fly-parking of lorries across Kent, that we do provide suitable lorry parking facilities in Kent.

“I know the roads minister is looking at this issue very carefully indeed, I recognise it from my time as the home secretary, the pressure at particular times that can be put on the roads, villages and towns in Kent in relation to this.

“It’s something the government is working on and we will find a solution.”

Keywords: Matthew Balfour Theresa May Kent County Council House of Commons United Kingdom Kent County

Latest News

‘Now we can lay him to rest’ - Missing pensioner Brian Smart found more than a year since disappearance

10:52 Luke May
Brian Smart

Mr Smart was last in his home in September 2015

Drug-driver jailed for knocking down and killing 88-year-old woman in Northfleet

14:23 Adele Couchman
Damian Demczuk

Damian Demczuk was sentenced to two years in prison today at Maidstone Crown Court

Masked men attempt to open cash machine at Co-Op in Station Road, Longfield

10:57 Adele Couchman
CCTV images show the two men entering the store

The attempted break-in happened shortly after midnight on December 8

Nearly £11,000 raised in memory of Jack Morrisson, teenager found dead in Sutton-at-Hone lake

10:43 Luke May
Jack Morrisson

The 16-year-old’s body was found on Saturday morning

Multi-car pile up on M25 causes chaos as two people had to be cut free

08:23 Emily King
Fire crews

Fire crews removed the roof of the vehicle to release a woman in her 20s

Kent Police chief constable Alan Pughsley ‘delighted and privileged’ to extend £157,000-a-year contract until 2022

Yesterday, 15:03 Tom Pyman
Alan Pughsley and Matthew Scott

The extension was offered by the county’s police and crime commissioner Matthew Scott

Most read

“My Christmas is ruined” - Postman suffers “horrific” injury cycling in Gravesend

Postman Indy Tihar broke his arm in two places when a dog ran out on him while he was cycling.

Barber shop duo set to close up shop for the last time this Christmas Eve

Ian Langley and Barry Phillips receive their Dartfordian awards from the mayor of Dartford, John Burrell and leader of the council Jeremy Kite.

Gravesend man who left his former partner unconscious after punching her in the face jailed for two years

Brian Warrington

Workers seen at Battle of Britain site “making preparations for a planning application”

Workers at the site of the Battle of Britain

‘Now we can lay him to rest’ - Missing pensioner Brian Smart found more than a year since disappearance

Brian Smart

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Gravesend Reporter e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder