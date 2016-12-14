Theresa May promises more lorry parking facilities in Kent as she tells House of Commons ‘we will find a solution’ to fly-parking ‘blight’

Prime Minister Theresa May has promised to find a solution to lorry fly-parking in Kent. Photo: PA Wire

The prime minister was speaking in response to a question by Faversham and Mid Kent MP Helen Whately

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The prime minister has promised the government “will find a solution” to lorry fly-parking in Kent.

Faversham and Mid Kent MP Helen Whately launched a campaign earlier this year to tackle the problem which she described as “a blight” on the county.

Roads minister John Hayes is currently conducting a national survey to determine where more lorry parking spaces are needed and ensuring appropriate facilities are included in plans for new Highway England infrastructure projects, such as the proposed Stanford West park designed to tackle Operation Stack.

Kent County Council’s transport chief Matthew Balfour and Shepway District Council leader David Monk joined the MP at a meeting with Mr Hayes last month to hammer home the importance of a solution.

This week, Mrs Whately brought her fight to Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons, where she said: “Across the country and particularly in Kent, lorry fly-parking is a blight - it’s anti-social and dangerous.

“Will the prime minister support my campaign for more lorry parking spaces, more effective enforcement and, ultimately, a ban on lorries parking in unauthorised places?”

In response, Theresa May said: “I recognise the concern [Mrs Whately] has raised, this is one I think that is shared by many Kent MPs who see this problem only too closely in their own constituencies.

“Can I assure her that the government shares the desire to ensure that we don’t see this fly-parking of lorries across Kent, that we do provide suitable lorry parking facilities in Kent.

“I know the roads minister is looking at this issue very carefully indeed, I recognise it from my time as the home secretary, the pressure at particular times that can be put on the roads, villages and towns in Kent in relation to this.

“It’s something the government is working on and we will find a solution.”