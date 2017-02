This Gravesend road will be closed for most of next week - here’s why

Whitehill Road will be closed for most of next week

Closures will begin on Monday

Works to replace a telecom mast are set to close a busy road for most of next week.

Whitehill road will be closed from 7am on Monday, February 6, at the junction with Sun Lane.

The replacement works are expected to last until 6pm on Friday, February 10.

Motorists are advising to take an alternative route via Sun Lane heading in either direction.