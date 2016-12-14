Search

Advanced search

Tribute for woman who died in A2 collision near Dartford

13:20 14 December 2016

Lucy Keeley was riding a yellow Honda motorcycle when the incident happened on the London-bound carriageway at Wilmington

Lucy Keeley was riding a yellow Honda motorcycle when the incident happened on the London-bound carriageway at Wilmington

Archant

The family of Lucie Keeley, 41, from Northfleet have spoken out in her memory

Comment

The family of a woman who died following a collision on the A2 near Dartford have issued a tribute in her memory.

Lucie Keeley, 41, from Northfleet, was riding a yellow Honda motorcycle when the incident happened on the London-bound carriageway at Wilmington, at about 6pm on Friday 9 December 2016.

The collision also involved a grey Mercedes GLA and a white Mini One.

A tribute from the family reads as follows:

“Our beautiful Lucie has left behind her family including her two gorgeous children, loving partner, mother and brother and many close friends who will miss her greatly.

“Lucie was incredibly kind, patient and generous. She was a fantastic mother and a dear friend who was always there when you needed her. She was extremely creative, fun and positive, and leaves us better people for having known her. Just by being herself, Lucie really was a truly inspirational character.

“She had a boundless energy and zest for life. She loved to spend time with her children, family and friends; she was a source of support, love and strength to many. Lucie loved playing with her dog, horse riding and riding her motorbike. She loved to spend time in her native Czech Republic, skiing and visiting friends and family.

“Lucie will be sorely missed but will be forever in our hearts and always in our minds; we have so many happy memories. Rest in peace our generous and loyal friend.

“Lucie will be cremated at a private ceremony attended by her loved ones. The family are fundraising on JustGiving in order to cover the funeral costs following her sudden and tragic death. All donations would be gratefully received.”

Kent Police is continuing to appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has footage of it recorded on their dashcams. The road would have been very busy at that time of day and officers are hopeful there may be witnesses they have not yet spoken to.

Please call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk quoting reference 09-1170.

Keywords: Serious Collision Investigation Unit Kent Police Honda London

Latest News

‘Now we can lay him to rest’ - Missing pensioner Brian Smart found more than a year since disappearance

10:52 Luke May
Brian Smart

Mr Smart was last in his home in September 2015

Drug-driver jailed for knocking down and killing 88-year-old woman in Northfleet

14:23 Adele Couchman
Damian Demczuk

Damian Demczuk was sentenced to two years in prison today at Maidstone Crown Court

Masked men attempt to open cash machine at Co-Op in Station Road, Longfield

10:57 Adele Couchman
CCTV images show the two men entering the store

The attempted break-in happened shortly after midnight on December 8

Nearly £11,000 raised in memory of Jack Morrisson, teenager found dead in Sutton-at-Hone lake

10:43 Luke May
Jack Morrisson

The 16-year-old’s body was found on Saturday morning

Multi-car pile up on M25 causes chaos as two people had to be cut free

08:23 Emily King
Fire crews

Fire crews removed the roof of the vehicle to release a woman in her 20s

Kent Police chief constable Alan Pughsley ‘delighted and privileged’ to extend £157,000-a-year contract until 2022

Yesterday, 15:03 Tom Pyman
Alan Pughsley and Matthew Scott

The extension was offered by the county’s police and crime commissioner Matthew Scott

Most read

“My Christmas is ruined” - Postman suffers “horrific” injury cycling in Gravesend

Postman Indy Tihar broke his arm in two places when a dog ran out on him while he was cycling.

Barber shop duo set to close up shop for the last time this Christmas Eve

Ian Langley and Barry Phillips receive their Dartfordian awards from the mayor of Dartford, John Burrell and leader of the council Jeremy Kite.

Gravesend man who left his former partner unconscious after punching her in the face jailed for two years

Brian Warrington

Workers seen at Battle of Britain site “making preparations for a planning application”

Workers at the site of the Battle of Britain

‘Now we can lay him to rest’ - Missing pensioner Brian Smart found more than a year since disappearance

Brian Smart

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Gravesend Reporter e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder