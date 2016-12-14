Tribute for woman who died in A2 collision near Dartford

Lucy Keeley was riding a yellow Honda motorcycle when the incident happened on the London-bound carriageway at Wilmington Archant

The family of Lucie Keeley, 41, from Northfleet have spoken out in her memory

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The family of a woman who died following a collision on the A2 near Dartford have issued a tribute in her memory.

Lucie Keeley, 41, from Northfleet, was riding a yellow Honda motorcycle when the incident happened on the London-bound carriageway at Wilmington, at about 6pm on Friday 9 December 2016.

The collision also involved a grey Mercedes GLA and a white Mini One.

A tribute from the family reads as follows:

“Our beautiful Lucie has left behind her family including her two gorgeous children, loving partner, mother and brother and many close friends who will miss her greatly.

“Lucie was incredibly kind, patient and generous. She was a fantastic mother and a dear friend who was always there when you needed her. She was extremely creative, fun and positive, and leaves us better people for having known her. Just by being herself, Lucie really was a truly inspirational character.

“She had a boundless energy and zest for life. She loved to spend time with her children, family and friends; she was a source of support, love and strength to many. Lucie loved playing with her dog, horse riding and riding her motorbike. She loved to spend time in her native Czech Republic, skiing and visiting friends and family.

“Lucie will be sorely missed but will be forever in our hearts and always in our minds; we have so many happy memories. Rest in peace our generous and loyal friend.

“Lucie will be cremated at a private ceremony attended by her loved ones. The family are fundraising on JustGiving in order to cover the funeral costs following her sudden and tragic death. All donations would be gratefully received.”

Kent Police is continuing to appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has footage of it recorded on their dashcams. The road would have been very busy at that time of day and officers are hopeful there may be witnesses they have not yet spoken to.

Please call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk quoting reference 09-1170.