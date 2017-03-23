‘Truly changed the face of Dartford’ - Tribute to former councillor, Honorary Alderman Terry Smith

A requiem mass will be held next week

Dartford council has announced the death of Honorary Alderman Terry Smith.

The former councillor for Heath ward passed away on March 8.

Mr Smith was first elected as a councillor in 1965 and served his ward until 2011.

He was twice the mayor of Dartford, between 1969 and 1970 and again from 2003 to 2004.

In 2012, his long service to the people of Dartford was recognised, when he became an Honorary Alderman.

The non-political title is the highest award that can be made to a former councillor in recognition of exceptional service to the council.

His late son, Bernard Smith, was also a councillor for several years and a former mayor.

Jeremy Kite, leader of Dartford council: “The loss of any past member of the council is a cause for sadness, but Terry Smith can truly be said to have changed the face of Dartford with his important role in developments and partnerships enduring to the present day.

“His legacy and dedication will never be forgotten and he will be sadly missed by all who knew and worked with him.

“My thoughts are with Terry’s family at this sad time.”

A Requiem Mass will be held at St Anselm’s Catholic Church, West Hill, Dartford at 10.00am on Thursday April 6 2017.