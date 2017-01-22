Two man charged after a man was stabbed in Gravesend

The incident took place on Saturday, January 14

Two men have been charged after a man was stabbed in Gravesend.

Police were called to Christian Fields Avenue at 4.55pm on Saturday, January 14 to a report that a man had suffered a leg injury consistent with a stab wound.

The victim has since been discharged from hospital.

Christopher Bowman, 18, of Ford Road in Bow, London, was arrested on Saturday, January 21 and has since been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and with conspiring to steal from another.

Cilas Kelly, 18, of Jubilee Crescent, Gravesend, was arrested on the day of the incident and has also now been charged with conspiring to steal from another.

Both are due to appear before Medway magistrates on Monday, January 23.

A third man aged 18 from London is also currently in custody on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and conspiring to steal from another.

He was detained on Sunday, January 22 and is the seventh person to have been arrested in connection with the incident. All others remain on bail pending further enquiries.