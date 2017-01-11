UPDATE: Queues clear after north Kent commuters stuck in 90 minute delays on A2 during rush hour

Traffic BrianAJackson

A broken down works vehicle sparked traffic chaos this morning

Commuters in north Kent faced severe delays this morning after a broken down works vehicle caused overnight resurfacing works to overrun, causing chaos across the road network.

There were delays of an hour and a half on the A2 London-bound carriageway between junction 1 of the M2 and B255 Bean Lane, with traffic being diverted up and over the bean junction.

The knock-on effect was felt on other roads around the county including the A228, A229 & A249 southbound to access the M20.

All delays have now cleared.