UPDATE: Six have bail extended AGAIN after alleged Mother’s Day ‘gang rape’ at Bluewater shopping centre

11:00 15 December 2016

Bluewater

Bluewater

Adrian Brooks/Imagewise

Four people have been released without charge

Comment

Police investigating an alleged ‘gang rape’ at a busy shopping centre on Mothers Day have released four men without charge.

Earlier this year, 11 people were arrested over a reported sex attack at a car park in Bluewater on a Sunday evening.

The incident allegedly happened on Sunday, March 6.

In April, Kent Police announced the suspects were all from Kent and not Muslims, following claims by some that the attack had been carried by Muslim men.

Following the arrests, bail extensions were handed out to ten people, including a 16-year-old boy, while one person was released without charge.

Then in September, bail was extended again, with the last bail extension running out yesterday (Wednesday).

Now, six suspects have had their bail extended for the third time.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Six have had their bail extended to 27 January 2017. Three of these are aged 18, two are aged 20 and there is one 16-year-old.

“The other four, have been released without charge.”

Two of those released are aged 21, the others aged 18 and 23.

Keywords: Kent Police

