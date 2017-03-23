UPDATE: Westminster terror attack appears to delay Lower Thames Crossing announcement

Where would ‘option c’ go?

Campaigners against a crossing east of Gravesend have long been against any development in the Gravesham countryside.

That opposition was stepped up last year when Highways England’s Lower Thames Crossing consultation voiced support for ‘option c’.

But what is it?

Option c has three possible routes, all of which will see a new road built through the Gravesham countryside, through a so called ‘green lung’ between Gravesend and Rochester, past the villages of Shorne and Higham.

The road would start at junction one of the M2 and head north, where a bored tunnel would eventually cross into Tilbury.

Once in Essex, the road will continue north, branching off onto the A13, and further on, to a brand new junction of the M25 near South Ockendon between junctions 29 and 30.