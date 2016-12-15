Warrants executed in Gravesend as part of pre-planned multi agency operation investigating the illegal sale of tobacco

Police raided a number of businesses Archant

Importation of the tobacco is being investigated

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers from Kent Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit have executed a number of warrants at businesses in Gravesend who are believed to be selling tobacco illegally.

At around 10am on December 15 2016 Kent Police officers visited a number of commercial premises in Gravesend as part of a pre-planned multi agency operation targeting the importation and sale of illegal tobacco products within the town.

The operation involved a number of police officers from the Serious and Organised Crime Unit and was supported by representatives from Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC), Kent Trading Standards and Gravesham Council’s Environmental Health team.

Detective inspector Gary Scarfe of the Serious and Organised Crime Unit said: “Today’s action is the culmination of work by Kent Police and partner agencies where we all worked closely together to target a number of shops suspected of illegally selling tobacco in Gravesend.

“With operations such as today’s, it is important to work with partners to draw on their expertise, knowledge and skills to ensure that operations are as successful as they can be.”

Anyone who suspects criminality of this nature, or any other criminal offence, can contact Kent Police on 101 so action can be taken. Alternatively contact Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.