WATCH: Can YOU tell what’s wrong with this sign in Gravesend town centre?

PUBLISHED: 10:07 04 April 2017 | UPDATED: 08:59 05 April 2017

Take a look at our video and pictures to see if you can figure it out

Most Gravesenders will know the town’s landmarks like the back of their hand, but for the wandering tourist, one sign might pose a bit of a problem.

Based outside St George’s Shopping Centre’s church exit, a sign points to some of the town’s best known landmarks.

But if you’re looking to visit the statue of Pocahontas, Gravesend’s very own Disney princess, you might have to look once more.

The double-sided sign directs walkers back toward the town centre, despite the church where the Native American was buried 400 years ago, along with her statue, being well within sight in the opposite direction.

The sign also appears to be pointing the wrong way for Gravesend’s railway station, the town’s visitor information centre and its Heritage Quarter.

A spokesperson from Gravesham council said: “Replacing all our Wayfinding signs has been a complex project, which includes elements of refurbishment, upgrading existing signs, new signs and working with an artist for the sculpted finial to top the finger posts. It is part of a Kent-wide project which has been fully funded by the Local Growth Fund. It is one of the Local Sustainable Transport Fund schemes and the signage is to aid residents and visitors.

“Snagging will be carried out shortly, as per all our contracts, and adjustments made as necessary.”

