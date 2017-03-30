Crack out the shorts - Gravesend is having the hottest March day in five years

The Met Office tweeted the news earlier today

Gravesenders basking in the spring sunshine are enjoying the hottest day of the year, according to the Met Office.

The national weather service took to Twitter to make the announcement at around 2pm today (Thursday).

And as temperatures continued to rise up to Gravesend now holds the title of having the warmest March Day since 2012.

According to @MetOffice’s own thermometer, the mercury soared up to an impressive 21.8°C in the town.

The sunshine might not last however, with the Met Office predicting a return to springtime conditions by tomorrow.

According to its website, Gravesend is set for highs of 15 degrees tomorrow, with cloud overhead until Sunday, when the sun will start to peek through once more.

