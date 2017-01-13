Kent snow: Is your school in Kent or Medway closed due to the icy blast? Find out here

Snow Archant

Will you be getting a school snow day? Here’s the place to find out

The cold snap and snow showers have caused problems for parts of the county - with a number of schools closing completely or in part due to the weather conditions.

To find out if your school is affected, you can check the Kent County Council maintained website which will bring you the latest up-to-date details.

To visit it, click HERE and see if your school is listed.

Simply search for the town your school is in for the latest opening information.

The list incorporates schools across both areas covered by Kent County Council and Medway Council and will be regularly updated.

The Met Office says the snow is likely to be relatively shortlived, with only occasional wintry showers forecast over the weekend.

However, you can keep up-to-date with all the impact of the weather, across the county, on this website.

And don’t forget, send us your pictures of the snow from where you live to editorial@kosmedia.co.uk and we’ll look to showcase some of the best.