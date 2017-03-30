Kent weather: Phew what a (spring) scorcher as temperatures set to climb to 20C in parts of county

But make the most of it - the forecast for Saturday is for, surprise, surprise, rain

Temperatures are set to soar today, as forecasters predict the warmest day of 2017.

The Met Office predicts it could reach as high as 20C in the shade in some inland areas such as Gravesend, with the likes of Tunbridge Wells, Maidstone, Margate and Ashford nudging 18C.

And it could even reach as high as 22C in some other areas of the south east.

The Met Office said: “It will be a mostly dry day, with some bright or sunny spells developing, It will feel warm, although a little breezy over coasts and hills. Maximum temperature will be 22C.”

Met Office forecaster Alex Burkill said: “We are dragging up really warm air from Iberia and with relatively calm conditions in the south east that’s what is allowing temperatures to climb quite high.”

However a split across the country running from south-west Wales to Yorkshire means those north of the line will have a cooler, cloudier day with a risk of rain.

Belfast, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Edinburgh will peak at 14C, while the mercury will top out at 13C in Newcastle.

The warm air mass will edge south and eastwards on Friday, but temperatures are expected to remain well above average for southern parts before a wet start to the weekend.

“Saturday is looking quite showery across the whole of the UK, although Sunday will be a pretty decent day for most with calm and bright conditions,” Mr Burkill said.