Met Office warns 'freezing fog patches' could cut visibility to less than 100 metres

12:39 28 December 2016

Driving in fog

Driving in fog

SteveAllenPhoto

A Yellow warning is in place

The layer of fog which most of us woke up to this morning could persist into tomorrow.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning -the lowest level of warning - for London and the south east.

Most of the fog is expected to hit other areas of the country, including east Wales, the Midlands and eastern England, throughout Wednesday afternoon.

Overnight, the fog is expected to spread back into the south east.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Whilst not all areas will have fog, where it does form the visibility could be less than 100 metres.

“Combined with temperatures below freezing, there is also the risk of ice forming on some untreated surfaces, particularly later in the night and early on Thursday morning.”

The fog patches are expected to slowly thin during Thursday.

