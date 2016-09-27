Search

Met Office warns to expect more snow and icy conditions across Kent and Medway

13:56 14 January 2017

More snow and icy conditions are expected across Kent, according to a Met Office warning.

The cold weather is expected to arrive in the county at around 4pm, lasting until noon tomorrow.

A spokesperson said: "Later in the night and on Sunday morning an area of more general rain, sleet and snow is expected which will lead to icy stretches and perhaps some slight accumulations of snow.

"There is a chance of difficult driving conditions on untreated roads and slippery conditions on pavements and cycle paths are possible."

Kent County Council's gritter trucks were unable to treat road surfaces on Thursday, but teams will take to major routes tonight and tomorrow morning.

"Motorists are advised to watch out for icy patches/stretches particularly on the untreated roads overnight and into tomorrow morning, and should expect the surface to be slippery," a spokesperson said.

"They should drive cautiously and be deliberate and slower in actions and not be surprised by 'sudden' traffic light changes or other vehicles braking.

"Harsh braking, harsh steering or harsh acceleration are key precursors to skidding on ice and snow."

