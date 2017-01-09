Weather warning: ‘Thundersnow’ could hit this week as temperatures plummet

There could be thick frost and fog ratmaner

Frost is expected every night

“Thundersnow” and blizzards could blight parts of the county as an arctic cold spell blowing in from the north looks set to cause temperatures to tumble.

The Met Office have warned that Kent could be hit by wintry showers and snow this week, and that the tempertures will get “significantly colder”.

Yellow warnings for wind and snow have been issued, with snow showers expected to bring 2-5 cm of snow at lower levels and 10-20 cm on ground above 200m to 300m.

Affecting Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of the North West from Wednesday, the warning expands to include Wales and Eastern England by Thursday and into Friday.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Friday and Saturday will see sunshine and snow showers. It’ll be cold and windy with coastal gales, and frost is likely overnight. Conditions are expected to become more changeable during Sunday and early next week, with rain and possible hill snow.

“Later next week a relatively more settled weather will occurr, albeit with a risk of frost and freezing fog.”

Met Office meteorologist Emma Sharples warned that with the high winds and snow “we could get some blizzard type conditions, especially at height”.

Quizzed on the possibility of “thundersnow”, where the rain associated with a thunderstorm falls as snow, she added: “It is possible, all that really needs is for thunder to happen at the same time as the snow.

“So where you get very active or vigorous showers - which is what we are going to see... then we could well get some thunder as well. It is definitely possible.”

Ms Sharples said that because the snow at lower levels will come in the form of “showers”, unless there is “shower after shower coming over the same location”, it is unlikely to build up to too much.

But she warned: “Even a centimetre of snow in this country can obviously cause some disruption”, adding that there could also be “some showers in land, but they are likely to be short-lived”.

In terms of temperatures, Ms Sharples said: “We are looking at low single figures, 2C to 5C by day, and then overnight it will vary across the country.

“But where there is snow lying it could be heading towards double minus figures, -8 or -10C.”

This warning following a plea from Kent County Council asking for people to think of their vulnerable relatives and friends during the winter weather season.

More information is available about how to keep yourself and others safe during cold weather through www.kent.gov.uk/winterhealth and www.nhs.uk/Livewell/winterhealth/Pages/Verycoldweather.aspx

