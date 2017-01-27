Search

West End stars perform ‘musical spectacular’ and raise £1,000 to help fix Greenhithe church’s roof

11:30 27 January 2017

The stars have previously peformed in West End musicals

Archant

The concert featured a host of well-known hits from famous stage shows

A group of West End stars gave a charity concert and helped raise more than £1,000 to fix a Greenhithe church’s leaking roof.

The 14 professional singers, some of who have appeared on Disney Cruise Ships, gave a ‘musical spectacular’ at St Mary Greenhithe in Mounts Road on Saturday, January 21.

The concert featured well-known hits such as Bring Him Home, from hit musical Les Misérables, and Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You.

Church leader Reverend Andrew Avery said: “All the professional singers took part for free to help us on our way to raising the funds needed to fix our roof. We are so grateful for their support, as well as to all those who attended. The evening was a fun way to raise funds for an important cause.

“As a church we aim to be active in our community, helping to support and care for those who are in need, whether that be through our food pantry to support those in Greenhithe who are struggling to buy food, activities for young people, or groups for children and their parents.

“We also run our Community Café on a Wednesday where people are offered reasonably priced food and refreshments and can gain access to a range of agencies and professionals such as Citizens Advice.

“It is fantastic we are £1,000 closer to what we need so our congregation won’t need to put up their umbrellas during services when it rains.”

