Westminster terrorist, Khalid Masood, was born in Kent, Met Police confirm, and had string of previous convictions

Terror suspect - now believed to have born in Kent

Masood is believed to have used a number of aliases and most recently lived in the West Midlands

The man believed to be responsible for the terrorist attack in Westminster on Wednesday was born in Kent, it was confirmed.

Officially identified by the Metropolitan Police this afternoon as Khalid Masood, the 52-year-old was born in the county but most recently lived in the West Midlands, detectives believe.

Masood was also known by a number of aliases.

The Met Police said Masood was not the subject of any current investigations and there was no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack.

However, he was known to police and has a range of previous convictions for assaults, including GBH, possession of offensive weapons and public order offences.

His first conviction was in November 1983 for criminal damage and his last conviction was in December 2003 for possession of a knife.

He has not been convicted for any terrorism offences.

Anyone with any information about Masood can call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline 0800 789 321.