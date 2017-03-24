Westminster terrorist ‘not a true Dartfordian’ says MP after reports suggest Khalid Masood was born in north Kent town

Emergency services close to the Palace of Westminster. PICTURE:: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

Gareth Johnson says the attacker “turned his back on us and our values and embraced evil itself”

The terrorist responsible for Wednesday’s attack on Westminster is “not a true Dartfordian” an MP has said, following reports the attacker was born in the north Kent town.

Police formally identified the killer on Thursday as 52-year-old Khalid Masood and since then there have been various reports about his Kent links.

It is understood he was born to a single mother as Adrian Elms, but after a religious conversion years later, also called himself Khalid Choudry.

“There have been reports that the man who attacked London on Wednesday was born in Dartford,” said MP Gareth Johnson.

“He may have been born in Dartford but he is not a true Dartfordian. He turned his back on us and our values and embraced evil itself.”

“Dartford people are far stronger than the evil he, and others like him, peddle. He is neither a Dartfordian nor a Muslim.”