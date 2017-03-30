Search

What is the most popular bird seen in Kent’s gardens? Here are results of RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch 2017 survey

PUBLISHED: 16:29 30 March 2017 | UPDATED: 16:29 30 March 2017

Two tree sparrows

VictorTyakht

Goldfinch and robins on the up - and lots of waxwing sightings too

Comment
Robin Pic: RPSBRobin Pic: RPSB

The number of collared doves have dropped dramatically - and there was a big drop too for blue tits and great tits, according to the RPSB’s latest mass participation birdwatch.

But the goldfinch and robin are on the rise, with big increases to their numbers.

Close to half-a-million people joined in the world’s largest garden wildlife survey counting more than eight million birds during the 38th RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch, which calls on people around the UK to monitor the birds they see in their garden during a one hour period.

The event was held over the last weekend in January.

Blue tit. Pic: RSPBBlue tit. Pic: RSPB

Kent’s most common garden bird is the house sparrow with an average of five recorded in about two thirds of all the gardens surveyed in the county.

Starling and blackbird took the second and third places respectively.

The county is losing its collared doves though; their numbers have dropped 30 per cent since 2007.

The colourful goldfinch, however, has seen its numbers swell 57 per cent over the decade.

Waxwing. Pic: RSPBWaxwing. Pic: RSPB

The county’s blue tits and great tits saw their numbers drop 19 per cent and 16 per cent respectively compared with last year. Both species are susceptible to changes in weather throughout the year, and scientists believe that the prolonged wet weather during the 2016 breeding season led to fewer younger birds surviving than usual, meaning there were fewer to be seen in gardens.

One surprise was the number of waxwings spotted. These birds flock to UK gardens in winter once every seven to eight years when the berry crop fails in their native Scandinavia. Known as an ‘irruption’, results showed that waxwings were seen in around 19 times more gardens in the south east in 2017 compared with previous years.

Nationwide, robins were at their highest recorded levels in more than 20 years.

Along with waxwings, there was also a large jump in the number of visits from other migrant birds, such as redwing and fieldfare to Kent, as the sub-zero temperatures on the continent forced them to go in search of milder conditions. The south east saw numbers of redwing triple while our gardens saw a five-fold increase in fieldfare sightings.

Dr Daniel Hayhow, RSPB conservation scientists, said: “The sight of a robin or blackbird perched on the garden fence is often one of the first experiences we have with nature. So to have over half-a-million people taking part and counting a bumper eight million birds across one weekend is amazing. Using the information from the weekend we’ll be able to create a snapshot of how our garden birds are doing.

“In the lead up to the birdwatch there was some speculation as to whether we could see a ‘waxwing winter’ and the results prove that to be the case. Flocks of these striking looking birds arrived in the UK along the North Sea coast and will have moved across the country in search of food, favouring gardens where they can feast on berries. With it only happening once every seven to eight years, it will have been a treat for the lucky people who managed to catch a glimpse of one.”

RSPB officer Tim Webb said: “Gardens are an increasingly valuable resource for birds. They need food, water and shelter throughout the year and if we all provide these things in our outdoor spaces it will be a huge help to our garden birds, perhaps even playing a role in reversing some declines. We’re increasingly seeing rural birds in gardens and urban settings such as goldfinches. Our theory is that this behaviour change is because they are finding it easier to find food and shelter in gardens.”

