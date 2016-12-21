Search

Which pharmacies are open in Dartford, Gravesend and Swanley over Christmas and New Years?

12:05 21 December 2016

Find out what pharmacies near you are open over Christmas and the New Year

kzenon

Read our handy guide to which pharmacies are opening their doors over the holidays

Over the Christmas period, some pharmacies will be closing their doors.

The NHS has advised residents to stock up medicine cupboards ahead of the holidays, but in order to keep track of where you can pick up your prescriptions, we’ve made this handy guide to show you what pharmacies are open.

The majority of pharmacies across north west Kent will be closed over the Christmas and new year period, except for some which will be open as follows:

Dartford:

Boots (Dartford High Street) - December 25 from 11am to 1pm, December 26/27 from 10am to 3pm and January 1 from 10am to 4pm.

Boots (Bluewater) - January 1 from 11am to 5pm.

Lloyd’s Pharmacy (inside Dartford Sainsbury’s) - January 1 from 10am to 4pm.

Lloyd’s Pharmacy (West Hill) - January 1 from 10am to 10pm.

Gravesend:

Asda Store Pharmacy (Thames Way) - December 26/27 from 9am

to 6pm, on January 1 from 10am to 4pm and on January 2 from 10am to 6pm.

Boots (Kempthorne) - December 26/27 and January 1/2 from 10am to 4pm.

Kings Pharmacy (Kitchener Avenue) - December 26 from 10am to 4pm. Then on December 27 and January 1/2 it will be open from 9am to 7pm.

Greenhithe:

Asda Store Pharmacy (Station Road) - Open on December 26/27 from 9am to 6pm, on January 1 from 11am to 5pm and on January 2 from 10am to 6pm.

Northfleet:

Hill Pharmacy (The Hill) - December 25 from 11am to 1pm.

Lloyds Pharmacy (Vale Road) - January 1 from 8am to 8pm.

Swanley:

Asda Store Pharmacy - December 26 and 27 from 9am to 6pm, January 1 from 10am to 4pm and January 2 from 10am to 6pm.

Boots (Swanley centre) - December 25 from 3pm to 5pm.

Thales Pharmacy (Azalea Drive) - January 1 from 11am to 4pm.

