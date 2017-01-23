Wi-fi roll out across Southeastern trains on track as supplier chosen to install technology

All trains will enable connectivity by 2018, with some set to provide internet access within months

Free wi-fi could be rolled out across Southeastern trains within months after a deal was struck with a supplier to install the technology.

Passengers have long told rail bosses they want free internet access when using the train service, and now Southeastern have announced that wi-fi specialists, Icomera, will work with the franchise to enable connectivity on all trains by 2018.

And, as the work will be rolled out in stages across Southeastern’s entire fleet of 367 trains, some will be fitted with the relevant technology as early as this year.

The move is part of a major investment, which includes millions of pounds being invested in station and train refurbishments, 300 more frontline employees and better and more real time information about services for passengers.

Rail minister Paul Maynard said: “We are investing nearly £50m to roll out free, fast and reliable wi-fi on trains and I am delighted that Southeastern passengers are set to be among those to benefit.

“We are working hard to ensure that passengers can work, get information or simply stay in touch with friends and family while they travel.

“We already require new franchisees to offer free wi-fi as standard and are determined that 90 per cent of all trains will have access to wi-fi by the end of 2018.”

Southeastern managing director David Statham said: “This is an exciting moment for us, it’s taken a lot of hard work to get to this stage, but we’re happy to now be at the point where we can share this news with our passengers.

“There is still a big job to do, but we are closer to delivering internet connectivity on all our trains.

“We’re also really pleased to be working with Icomera on this project.

“We’re confident that they have the right experience to make this roll out a success.”

Dave Palmer, managing director of Icomera UK, added: “Icomera first installed wi-fi on UK trains in 2004, and our wi-fi service has proved popular with operators and passengers on many franchises across the country for the past 12 years.

“We are delighted that Icomera UK has been chosen to provide much-needed connectivity for rail travelers in the south east of England, whether using the train for commuting, business, leisure or tourism.”

Passengers will be asked to register before connecting to the internet when the service is rolled out.