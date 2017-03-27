Wilmington grammar student and head teacher pay a visit to Number 10

Donna Lodge and Katie Nash from Wilmington Grammar School for Girls outside Downing Street Archant

The visit was described as a ‘great privilege’

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Donna Lodge and Katie Nash from Wilmington Grammar School for Girls inside 10 Downing Street. Donna Lodge and Katie Nash from Wilmington Grammar School for Girls inside 10 Downing Street.

A Wilmington grammar student had the chance to meet the prime minister and Downing Street’s ‘chief mouser’ last week.

Katie Nash was joined by the executive head of Wilmington Grammar School for Girls, Donna Lodge, at Number 10 on Tuesday, March 22.

Together the pair met with Theresa May, education secretary Justine Greening and Larry the cat, who holds the prestigious title of chief mouser to the cabinet office.

The visit was part of a reception held by the PM to celebrate schools which ‘work for everyone’.

Speaking after the event, Mrs Lodge, who is also the head at Wilmington Grammar School for Boys, said: “It was a great privilege to be invited to discuss the Government’s future proposals for education and to have the opportunity to see inside such an important residence.”

Theresa May commented “we can decisively shift our education system so children from ordinary families are given the opportunities that their richer contemporaries take for granted and deliver that good school place for every child”

Later in the week, Mrs Lodge paid a visit to the House of Lords to welcome the new, Design, Engineer, Construct qualification, which is expected to bring industry sponsorship from the likes of Laing O’Rourke to both grammar schools.