Search

Advanced search

Wilmington grammar student and head teacher pay a visit to Number 10

PUBLISHED: 10:31 27 March 2017 | UPDATED: 10:31 27 March 2017

Donna Lodge and Katie Nash from Wilmington Grammar School for Girls outside Downing Street

Donna Lodge and Katie Nash from Wilmington Grammar School for Girls outside Downing Street

Archant

The visit was described as a ‘great privilege’

Comment
Donna Lodge and Katie Nash from Wilmington Grammar School for Girls inside 10 Downing Street.Donna Lodge and Katie Nash from Wilmington Grammar School for Girls inside 10 Downing Street.

A Wilmington grammar student had the chance to meet the prime minister and Downing Street’s ‘chief mouser’ last week.

Katie Nash was joined by the executive head of Wilmington Grammar School for Girls, Donna Lodge, at Number 10 on Tuesday, March 22.

Together the pair met with Theresa May, education secretary Justine Greening and Larry the cat, who holds the prestigious title of chief mouser to the cabinet office.

The visit was part of a reception held by the PM to celebrate schools which ‘work for everyone’.

Speaking after the event, Mrs Lodge, who is also the head at Wilmington Grammar School for Boys, said: “It was a great privilege to be invited to discuss the Government’s future proposals for education and to have the opportunity to see inside such an important residence.”

Theresa May commented “we can decisively shift our education system so children from ordinary families are given the opportunities that their richer contemporaries take for granted and deliver that good school place for every child”

Later in the week, Mrs Lodge paid a visit to the House of Lords to welcome the new, Design, Engineer, Construct qualification, which is expected to bring industry sponsorship from the likes of Laing O’Rourke to both grammar schools.

Keywords: Theresa May Wilmington Grammar School for Girls

Latest News

Passengers in Kent and south east London demand ‘punctual, reliable services with enough room to sit and stand’ from next rail franchise

00:01 Tom Pyman

Research has been conducted by independent watchdog Transport Focus after the government launched a consultation last month

Tickets for Ebbsfleet United’s huge National League South promotion clash with Maidenhead to go on advanced sale

Yesterday, 15:52 Tom Pyman

600 tickets will be available for Fleet fans to buy for the game on April 22 next week

Petition urging government not to slash rail services from Kent to central London reaches 16,000 signatures

Yesterday, 15:06 Tom Pyman

A consultation proposes all Metro services on the north Kent (between Dartford and Charlton), Greenwich and Bexleyheath lines terminate at Cannon Street only

Maths teacher from Rochester inspired to run London Marathon by his 5-year-old’s leukaemia

Yesterday, 13:47 Emily King

Peter Aktinson, who teaches at Northfleet School for Girls, was hit with the diagnosis of his daughter Beth in 2015

Sadiq Khan’s air quality tax plans ‘will increase burden on business exponentially’ warns Kent-based Freight Transport Association

Yesterday, 12:36 Tom Pyman

Large quantities of freight traffic access the capital by travelling through the county

Building has started on 600 homes at Ebbsfleet Garden City in ‘remarkable’ 12 months since Jeremy Corbyn mocked project progress

Yesterday, 10:54 Tom Pyman

The garden city’s first pub is expected to open in October as well as its first primary school, Cherry Orchard, in September

Most read

WATCH: Can YOU tell what’s wrong with this sign in Gravesend town centre?

TAKE A LOOK inside one of the country’s busiest lifeboat stations, based in Gravesend

Bexley council renews backing for Crossrail extension to Gravesend

Building has started on 600 homes at Ebbsfleet Garden City in ‘remarkable’ 12 months since Jeremy Corbyn mocked project progress

Stab victim recovering in hospital after attack near Dartford train station

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Gravesend Reporter e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder