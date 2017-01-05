Witness appeal after Christmas Day burglary in Cobham leaves house ransacked and family without presents

Children in Cobham were left without presents on Christmas Day after their house was burgled.

Police are appealing for witnesses after they received a report of burglary at the property on Sole Street at 1.48pm.

The house had also been ransacked and presents from a recent birthday were reported missing as well, along with jewellery and electrical items.

The burglary is believed to have taken place between 12pm on Christmas Eve and 1.30pm on Christmas Day while the family were away. A rear kitchen window is believed to have been forced open to gain entry.

A medical kit bag was also reported stolen during the burglary and on December 27 a member of the public is reported to have found the bag in an alley near to Gravesend Minor Injuries Unit in Bath Street, Gravesend, where they handed it in.

Officers would like to talk to the person who found the medical kit, and anyone else who may have information as they believe they could help their investigation.

Anyone with information can call police on 01474 366149 quoting XY/51931/16.