Search

Advanced search

Witnesses sought after serious crash on the A2 near Dartford between a motorcyclist and a van

08:46 03 February 2017

Kent Police

Kent Police

Archant

Can you help police?

Comment

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision that left a man with serious injuries.

The incident happened on the A2 near Dartford on Tuesday, January 31.

At around 6:20pm, it was reported that a motorcycist was involved in a collision with a white Mercedes Vito van on the slip road for the M25 at junction 2. He suffered an ankle injury and was taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the van stopped to check on the man and was himself involved in a collision with a white Audi A3 when he exited his vehicle.

He suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was also taken to a local hospital.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and has information about the incident is asked to contact the SCIU on 01622 798538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk quoting reference 31-1066.

Latest News

Gravesham slice of council tax bill could rise by nearly £5 a year for Band D properties under proposed changes

11:31 Simon Allin
Gravesham Borough Council

Councils are facing reductions in government support and growing demand for services

Council tax bills across county to rise by £5 to keep officers on streets of Kent and Medway

11:00 Tom Pyman
Matthew Scott

An average household bill for 2017/18 has been set at £157.15, representing an increase of 3.3 per cent

This Gravesend road will be closed for most of next week - here’s why

10:37 Luke May
Whitehill Road will be closed for most of next week

Closures will begin on Monday

Witnesses sought after serious crash on the A2 near Dartford between a motorcyclist and a van

08:46 Adele Couchman
Kent Police

Can you help police?

JAILED: Burglars who carried out string of ram-raids and break-ins across Gravesend and Medway

Yesterday, 17:15 Simon Allin
Daniel Lincoln

The crime spree resulted in ‘large amounts of damage’ to businesses

First primary school at Ebbsfleet Garden City to open in September as North Kent MPs assess progress on site

Yesterday, 17:02 Tom Pyman
Ebbsfleet Garden City�s first primary school, Cherry Orchard, is expected to open in September.

Gareth Johnson and Adam Holloway visited the site at Castle Hill today where Cherry Orchard will cater for some 420 pupils in the autumn

Most read

MISSING: Vulnerable teenage girl last seen on Saturday could be in Dartford or Ashford

Zainab Chaudhry

North Kent Sunday League side to hold reunion

A reunion is planned for a north Kent Sunday League side

Frustration for family of Dartford mum Sian Hollands as inquest adjourned again while doctor and legal team discuss the evidence

Darent Valley Hospital

This Gravesend road will be closed for most of next week - here’s why

Whitehill Road will be closed for most of next week

Still no announcement on Lower Thames Crossing as Kent MP presses minister for answers to help small businesses

South portal Lower Thames Crossing

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Gravesend Reporter e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder