Witnesses sought after serious crash on the A2 near Dartford between a motorcyclist and a van

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision that left a man with serious injuries.

The incident happened on the A2 near Dartford on Tuesday, January 31.

At around 6:20pm, it was reported that a motorcycist was involved in a collision with a white Mercedes Vito van on the slip road for the M25 at junction 2. He suffered an ankle injury and was taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the van stopped to check on the man and was himself involved in a collision with a white Audi A3 when he exited his vehicle.

He suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was also taken to a local hospital.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and has information about the incident is asked to contact the SCIU on 01622 798538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk quoting reference 31-1066.