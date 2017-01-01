YEARLY REVIEW: Read some of the best headlines from 2016

Image of the proposed Lower Thames Crossing Archant

Take a look back through the year’s highlights

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police have sealed off Brooklands Lakes in Dartford after some dogs died due to poisoning after drinking the water Police have sealed off Brooklands Lakes in Dartford after some dogs died due to poisoning after drinking the water

There was barely a dull moment in the past 12 months, it wasn’t just Brexit, Donald Trump and relentless celebrity deaths, there was plenty going on in north Kent as well.

So read through some of the biggest news The Reporter brought you in 2016, as we start to look forward at the year ahead.

January

Jane Cribbon Jane Cribbon

New year, same debate. Highways England gave its support to a crossing east of Gravesend as a government consultation kicked off to decide once and for all where the Lower Thames Crossing would be based - government promised an announcement by the end of the year.

February

There was more than washing falling off the lines as Storm Imogen whipped up a gale across Kent. Ten-hour delays struck the Dartford Crossing as the QEII bridge closed due to high winds.

One of the original news stories to feature Lorraine and Valerie, Gravesend's 'tiny twins' One of the original news stories to feature Lorraine and Valerie, Gravesend's 'tiny twins'

March

Hundreds of schoolchildren got a long weekend after the norovirus struck at a primary school in Dartford. The school underwent a

deep clean to remove any traces of the virus, which caused sickness and diarrhoea.

Great Britain's Adam Gemili appears dejected after finishing fourth in the 200m final at the Olympic Stadium (pic: Martin Rickett/PA) Great Britain's Adam Gemili appears dejected after finishing fourth in the 200m final at the Olympic Stadium (pic: Martin Rickett/PA)

April

A murder investigation was launched after the remains of PC Gordon Semple were found at a London flat. Meanwhile Darent Valley Hospital was hit by MRSA.

Gordon Semple Gordon Semple

May

Dog-owners were left in fear after a killer-algae grew on a lake in Dartford. Three pets died and up to ten more were affected.

Meanwhile Ebbsfleet United’s dismal end to a high-flying season ended with play-off final defeat, meaning they would miss out on promotion despite spending most of the season on top of National League South.

Protestors outside the demolished site of the Battle of Britain. Picture credit: Jack Thornton. Protestors outside the demolished site of the Battle of Britain. Picture credit: Jack Thornton.

June

The far-off promise of a theme park in Swanscombe Peninsula came under fire as one small business owner felt ‘left in limbo’ over the expected development by London Paramount. Meanwhile, tributes poured in for Gravesham borough and county councillor Jane Cribbon, who died aged 66.

July

We said happy birthday to Gravesend’s tiny twins 60-years-after they first appeared on our front page. Lorraine Pink and Valerie Fisher appeared in The Reporter back in 1955 for their record-breaking birth as world’s lightest newborn twins. Elsewhere, the derelict site of Gravesend and North Kent Hospital, which has laid dormant for 10 years, was earmarked as the new site for a development bringing up to 80 homes to the town.

August

Dartford’s Olympic hero Adam Gemili came agonisingly close to a medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics. The former Dartford Grammar student was just three thousandths of a second from grabbing bronze, having captained Team GB’s athletics squad in Brazil.

September

It was back to school for some - but not all, as some students were turned away at the gates for wearing the wrong uniform.

Safety fears were highlighted at a once again troubled Dartford Crossing, and residents had rallied against new parking charges in Longfield.

October

The shock demolition of a beloved Northfleet pub led to passionate protests outside the former site which had been reduced to rubble.

A burst water main went from an inconvenience to a disaster as cars were crushed and Crayford was left flooded.

The trial of Stefano Brizzi got underway.

November

The UK’s first ever Nepalese mayor resigned from his post on Swanley council, amid allegations of racism in the wake of Brexit. Swanley council denied all claims. Verbal clashes continued over the Lower Thames Crossing, and Stefano Brizzi was found guilty of murdering Greenhithe policeman Gordon Semple.

December

A truck turned on its side was allegedly flytipping at the Battle of Britain demolition site, adding insult to injury for campaigners fighting for justice over the pub’s destruction.

There was no word on the Lower Thames Crossing.