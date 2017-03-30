Search

‘You don’t sob, but the tears pour out’ - Swanley fire fighter who was at Moorgate Tube Crash hangs up his boots

PUBLISHED: 13:53 30 March 2017 | UPDATED: 13:53 30 March 2017

Front, right: Steve with his training squad pictured in 1973 outside Winchester House, Southwark Training Centre. Credit: London Fire Brigade

Front, right: Steve with his training squad pictured in 1973 outside Winchester House, Southwark Training Centre. Credit: London Fire Brigade

Steve Brooker spent more than 40 years at London Fire Brigade

Steve joined the Brigade in 1973 and will retire at the end of March 2017. Credit: London Fire Brigade

In 1973, Donny Osmond was topping the charts and Roger Moore was special Agent 007 in Live and Let Die, but on the streets of London, 23-year-old Steve Brooker had just become a firefighter.

Now, 44 years on, the Swanley resident is hanging up his boots, after a career that took him into one of the worst post-war disasters Britain has seen.

After leaving school in 1966, the father-of-two worked as a gas fitter, then followed in the footsteps of his father to join London Fire Brigade.

“The training was great,” said the 66-year-old.

Steve pictured by the wheeled escape. Credit: London Fire Brigade

“It was disciplined, it was hard and it was scary – especially when it comes to hook ladders.

“If you talk to people nowadays it doesn’t have as much of an impact as they don’t fully understand what it was like, but that moment when you hooked on with your belt and had to let go of the ladder with both hands, you would get knots in your stomach.”

Soon he was on his way to Dockhead fire station, made famous as the fictitious Blackwall Fire Station through ITV series ‘London’s Burning’.

“I’ll always remember walking among the fire engines, seeing the appliances in the bay and experiencing the smells of a station for the first time. It was so exciting,” he added.

“Then you go out on your first shout and you feel like you’ve really made it. My first shout was down Bermondsey Street and it was just a pile of rubbish that was alight, which was quite common at the time.”

But before long the soon-to-be pensioner was called out to far more major incidents.

On February 28 1975, Mr Brooker was called along with fellow firefighters, to the scene of the Moorgate tube crash, the worst accident ever seen on the London Underground during peacetime.

More than 40 people died after a driver failed to stop his train and it ploughed into the station wall.

Mr Brooker explained the scene said: “I went down five times on a rotation of 40 minutes in the train, 20 minutes out.

“We were working in baking hot conditions and would come out pitch black from all the dirt and dust in the tunnel.

“It’s hard to imagine the scene but I remember standing on the carriage floor and above my head were the wheels of the carriage behind.”

Another incident that has stayed with the Brigade veteran involved a car that had collided with a tree.

When crews arrived, they found the vehicle completely alight and all five occupants had been killed.

“I went to the funeral and the parents came up to me and they grabbed hold of me and just said ‘thank you so much for doing what you did’,” he told.

“You don’t sob but the tears pour out. It was so traumatic and I’ve never lost that job,” said Steve.

After nearly 44 years, Mr Brooker will be hanging up his boots at the end of the week.

He said: “I’ve enjoyed my time. For me it has always been about taking pride in what you do and being there to help people. When they are running away from emergencies, you are running towards them.

“All you can do is help play your part and I think I have done that – or I hope I have anyway.”

