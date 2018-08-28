Tribute to Aretha, the Queen of Soul, at The Woodville

Archant

The world lost the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, last year but her music lives on in the form of Letitia George.



The former The Voice contestant will be performing her Respect to Aretha show at The Woodville, Wrotham Road, Gravesend, on February 1.

The life-long Aretha fan is known as a power-house vocalist impressing audiences on the television talent show.

Now she stars in a heartfelt and uplifting dedication to one of the world’s finest singers whose career spanned 60 years.

Aretha believed in the gospel sound she grew up with.



Be it singing in church at the start to performing in front of thousands in concert halls with classics like A Natural Woman, Say A Little Prayer, Chain Of Fools, Until You Come Back To Me, Think, and, of course, Respect.

Now her legacy is being preserved with Letitia’s show. During her time on The Voice, she became a member of Team Ricky and soared her way through to the knockout rounds.

Liking to keep busy, she also presents a programme on BBC Radio Coventry.

Whilst Letitia George will always be remembered for her breath-taking performances on series four of The Voice, she has gone on to forge an enviable reputation as one of the most passionate and hardworking soul singers around.

She said: “Aretha’s sad passing has inspired me and my amazing backing band to attempt the seemingly impossible.

“Very few singers could ever do justice to the Aretha Franklin songbook, but I am determined to impress and go some way to capture the very spirit of this superlative star.”

Promoted by Sweeney Entertainments, co-founder Julie Sweeney is a major Aretha fan and saw her New York show last year.

Julie said: “This is my most passionate project in 18 years. I am so delighted to be producing this show. Nobody will ever replace the Queen of Soul but this is our way of paying tribute to the greatest Soul singer of all time.”

For tickets at £24.50 and concessions at £23.50, phone booking office on 08442 439480 or visit https://woodville.seatlive.com/