Jail for monster who ran over a woman TWICE gets 10 years

A motorist who drove over a woman TWICE has been jailed for a decade.

An investigation by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate found Patrick Molloy intentionally used his vehicle to knock a woman down before reversing over her body twice as she lay injured on the ground in May 2018.

The 29-year-old, of Springhead Road in Northfleet, pleaded not guilty to her attempted murder.

However, he was found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent and criminal damage following a three week trial at Woolwich Crown Court and sentenced on March 29.

The court was told at around 10am on Sunday May 13 Molloy drove to a caravan site in Dering Road and threatened a number of residents at the premises.

A woman, who is known to Molloy, then stepped out of a property and was knocked over by the offender. He then reversed a car into her, the court heard.

The impact of the collision caused the victim to hit her head on the ground before the car rolled over her body. Molloy then re-positioned the car and used it to reverse over her body for a second time, the horrified court was told.

The assault left her with a cut to the back of her head and she had to be airlifted to a London Hospital for treatment to what was feared to be serious head and neck injuries.

Incredibly, the police said she has since recovered from the injuries sustained.

Molloy drove away from the scene and abandoned the car, which was found ablaze the same morning. Officers went on to locate him in Springhead Road at 10.50am the same day.

After sentencing, investigating officers Detective Constable Nicolas Baxter said: “He showed extreme and uncontrollable levels of violence against a victim who he knew had no chance of defending herself.

“The prolonged and repetitive nature of this assault shows he was intent on causing serious harm to the victim.

“I am pleased that we have managed to secure a significant custodial sentence for Molly, who is now unable to cause further harm to innocent members of the public.”