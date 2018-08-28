Kent Police issue public appeal for witnesses to Bean interchange A2 crash which left man seriously injured

The accident happened on the A2 northbound near the Bean junction. Photo: Google Maps Archant

An appeal for anyone who saw the A2 crash at Bean which resulted in a man suffering a serious injury and needed to be cut from his car, is being made by Kent Police.

Three cars and a lorry collided at the Bean interchange.

Kent Police have now said they urgently need witnesses to come forward if they saw how the incident started.

Officers revealed the collision, which involved four vehicles, took place on the approach for the A282 slip road leaving the A2 London-bound at around 8.15am on Monday 7 January.

The police said a grey Jaguar F-Type, black Ford Focus, grey Ford Focus and a white articulated lorry were all involved in the incident which closed the road for several hours.

The police said the Focus driver was a man in his 30s from the Rochester area.

He sustained a serious injury and was taken to a London Hospital for treatment, where he remains in a serious condition.

Officers from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the circumstances and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision.

They are also keen to gather dash cam footage which has captured the incident, or has recorded the vehicles involved in the moments leading up to the collision.

The fire service said it sent two fire engines attended and crews.

They needed to use hydraulic rescue equipment, often called the jaws of life, to remove the roof of a vehicle and free a man trapped inside.

He was passed into the care of SECAmb paramedics for transport. A spokesman said: “One patient, suffering from back pain, was assessed and treated before being taken to Princess Royal University Hospital.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01622 798538 quoting AH/05/19 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk.