Have you seen missing 12-year-old Rene?

The police in Gravesend are appealing for public help in tracking down a boy of just 12 who has been missing since Wednesday.

The constabulary said they are seeking information that could lead to the location of the boy who was reported missing in the town.

They said Rene Samko, 12, was last seen in the East Milton Road area of the town at about 8.45am on Wednesday August 21.

The force said he is described as being about 5ft 4in, slim and with short black hair, and officers are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to urgently call Kent Police on 101 quoting 22-0839.