CCTV image issued by police investigating major IT theft

A CCTV image has been released by Kent police of a man they wish to speak with following the theft of a large amount of IT equipment.

The security camera picture was issued in a renewed Greenhithe burglary appeal.

Officers said the man in the image is someone they would like to identify as he may be able to assist with their continuing enquiries into the theft of a large amount of computer equipment from Greenhithe.

It was reported that between 9pm on 13 July and 3am on July 15, a number of laptops were stolen from a warehouse in Quadrant Court.

Numerous enquiries have been carried out and it is believed the laptops and desktops may be being offered for sale in Surrey.

In response to this information, detectives from Surrey Police arrested a 33-year-old from Lingfield on suspicion of handling stolen goods on 20 July.

He was interviewed and subsequently release, pending further enquiries.

Officers have now obtained CCTV images of a man they want to speak to who could be able to help the inquiry.

Investigating officer PC Michael Rake said: "While we appreciate the man pictured has part of his face covered, the image itself is clear and we believe features such as his eyes and cap will be recognisable to those who know him.

"Also, if there is anyone with information regarding the burglary itself who hasn't yet spoken to an officer, we urge them to contact us.'

People are asked to call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting 46/138137/19.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org